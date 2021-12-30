Mazda car failures

Of this Japanese brand, there are 740 units of the CX-9 model years 2020 and 2021 present a possible malfunction of the sliding mechanism of the second row bench seat, with 60/40 division on the driver’s side.

This failure could cause the seats to slide forward in the event of a possible collision, for which the company undertakes to replace the internal parts of the seat at no cost to the consumer.

Failures in cars Subaru Automotriz Mexico

This company reported that there are 368 2019 Forester cars with an open switch failure on the power liftgate.

“It is possible that it will not open, even if the button on the keyless remote control, the opening switch in the rear door or the opening switch under the dash panel is pressed,” Profeco explained in a statement.

It also recalled 455 units of its models

WRX 2016 (109), 2017 (72) and 2018 (22)

Forester 2016 (171), 2017 (23) and 2018 (58)

They may malfunction during use as six nuts on the front exhaust pipe that tighten the cylinder head and tailpipe can loosen and could cause a gas leak.

The Mexican company promised that during the verification carried out on the cars, the nuts will be tightened and if any of these are loose and / or an exhaust gas leak is identified in any of the connections to the cylinder heads, it will be will replace the front exhaust pipe, also at no cost to the consumer.

On the 2019 BRZ (20 units) and 2019 WRX (nine) models, there are detected failures in the fuel pumps, which would cause the engine to stall and start again.

The owners of any of the Subaru vehicles involved can call 01 800 070 1010 or send an email to customer service@subaru-mx.com, for questions, clarification or to schedule an appointment for a review.