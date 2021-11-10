Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that his next check will be paid in full in Bitcoin.

The mayor’s annual salary is $ 97,000, so the monthly payment is approximately $ 8,000.

Looking to make Miami the next Silicon Valley of cryptocurrencies, Miami Mayor Francis Suárez announced that he will receive payment for his work in Bitcoin, being the first politician in office to do so.

On Tuesday, November 2, Francis Suárez broke the news as a response to a tweet by Anthony Pompliano, a cryptocurrency enthusiast at Morgan Creek Capital Management.

In this tweet Pompliano asked: “Who will be the first American politician to accept his salary in Bitcoin?” When asked, Suárez replied: “I’m taking my next 100% Bitcoin paycheck … Problem solved! “.

I’m going to take my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin… problem solved! @Sarasti can you help? https://t.co/v4YdPZ0tYc – Major Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) November 2, 2021

It is worth bearing in mind that the mayor’s annual salary was set at $ 97,000 as of 2018, so the monthly payment is approximately $ 8,000.

For his part, the director of innovation and technology for the city of Miami, Mike Sarasti, assured that he is already helping the mayor to successfully receive his BTC. In addition, he said that his experience receiving his payment was perfect.

Already sent over @ln_strike link to register. My experience receiving a portion of my pay last week went flawlessly. And Mayor already scaling my “pilot” to 💯 allocation. Boss move. – Mike Sarasti (@Sarasti) November 2, 2021

Although the crypto community has watched NFL stars or other athletes receive their payments in Bitcoin, this will be the first time that a sitting politician has done so. However, considering Suárez’s enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies, this isn’t much of a surprise either.

In fact, just last month, the mayor announced a plan that will allow city workers to accept their wages in Bitcoin. According to Suárez, this plan will be key in the transformation of Miami as a friendly place with cryptocurrencies.

Suárez is confident in the potential of cryptocurrencies

An important aspect is that Suarez’s enthusiasm extends beyond Bitcoin and seems to really take into account the potential of cryptocurrencies.

Is so the mayor helped the city launch its own cryptocurrency, called MiamiCoin. And, two months ago, Suárez expressed his expectation that MiamiCoin can support the city and even allow residents to pay their taxes by participating in mining and staking crypto.

In this way, as cryptocurrencies have gained popularity in the world, it has become more common to see countries or cities begin to try to exploit the potential of the technology. In fact, Suarez is not the only mayor to be pro Bitcoin, others are the mayor of Jackson, TN, and the mayor of Cool Valley, Missouri. Could Miami win the crypto race?

It might interest you: