Sex and masturbation make us feel good, and they also have multiple benefits for us and our body. That is why it is curious what happened to a man 51-year-old Japanese who masturbation produced a stroke, as published earlier this year in the scientific journal Journal of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases. But what exactly happened to this man?

The man was single and he used to masturbate several times a day, they point at IFL Science. On one of these occasions, after an orgasm, she had a severe headache that lasted for a minute. It might not seem like anything important, just something related to arousal. But nevertheless, after the headache passed, he started with a severe attack of vomiting. And he went to the hospital.

Masturbation, the cause of stroke

To see what was happening in the brain From the Japanese, the doctors from the Nagoya City University Graduate School of Medical Sciences who treated him decided to do a computerized tomography of the brain. And that’s when they saw one acute subarachnoid hemorrhage in the left hemisphere. This is a type of stroke caused by bleeding into the space around the brain. In fact, “if left untreated, a subarachnoid hemorrhage can cause permanent brain damage or death,” they explain from the Mayo Clinic.

Luckily for the Japanese, he did not die from this stroke. Since in the hospital they treated him with stents and coils. These two techniques are used “to strengthen the blood vessel and keep the blood flowing from the brain. “So he ended up making a full recovery. But how do we know that what happened to him is due to masturbation and not for any other reason?

Increased blood flow to the brain

The doctors who treated him explain in the published article that the masturbation is the most likely cause because it “causes an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and plasma levels of norepinephrine, which probably contributes to risk of breaking a blood vessel in the brain and a hemorrhagic stroke occurs. ”

Strokes from Masturbation they are not too common. In fact, the study authors they have only found two other cases in the medical literature. However, that does not mean that it cannot happen, as we have seen well in this case.

Another of the cases mentioned in the investigation are those of a 39-year-old woman from Serbia who was found dead on a sofa “with the wooden handle of a spring beater inserted inside her year and straight as a dildo-like object“The only sign they found in the body to which they could attribute his death was an acute subarachnoid hemorrhage.

In reality, both cases are, rather, a curiosity than a real danger. For this reason and because we know that masturbation and sex have many benefits for us, we should not worry about the fact that these kinds of things happen.