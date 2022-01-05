While in the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are still many doubts in relation to Black Panther, since the mantle will be empty until it will be Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, who will assume the role. In the middle, comments from the production acknowledging that there will be no other casting to replace Chadwick boseman, who played the role of the character in different films.

While that is the context in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, movements occur in the comics of the firm. The most recent has to do with a new Black Panther, introduced through the comic. Timeless #one. Much of this comic is focused on Kang the Conqueror, one of the characters with the longest tradition in this narrative.

Kang the Conqueror has the ability to stay out of time streams. Therefore, it comes and goes at ease. A version of him was featured last year in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, through the series Loki (Kate Herron, 2021). However, at that time, it did not go too deep in relation to his abilities. It is someone who can be aware of what is happening in different realities and influence them.

The new face of Black Panther in Marvel comics

Within Timeless # 1, the following conflict occurs: Kang the Conqueror reviews the future of Earth, noting that there will be a war in which several of the icons and heroes who defend it will fall.. After the clashes, those who remain standing will honor the fallen. According to what Kang the Conqueror manages to see, two of those superheroes are Spider-Man and Black Panther.

What is the peculiarity of this story? White hair escapes through the Black Panther mask. Within Timeless, the new wearer of the mantle is Ororo Munroe, better known in the X-Men universe as Storm. This could be seen in an image shared by Comic book, space where they specify the identity of this character.

Although the above may seem strange, it must be remembered that T’Challa was one of Tormenta’s loves. She even became queen of Wakanda within the comics. So, based on that story, it is not unreasonable that she is the one who occupies the role of the character, at least within that timeline developed in Timeless. Meanwhile, it remains to wait what happens with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The premiere of this film is scheduled for November 11 of this year, without the pandemic due to COVID-19 and its different variants do not influence the launch.

