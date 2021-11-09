Dragon ball is one of the longest-lived franchises in history, Akira Toriyama, for more than 30 years has told the exciting story of Goku. In its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta set out to become the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past. But what if he took on Marvel’s most powerful villains? Can you imagine the combat between Galactus and Goku? This fan art prepares him with Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece against his greatest challenge.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist. There are fans of this community who have preferred to take what this hero represents further and have transformed him into a Marvel hero.

In this case, InHyuk Lee shared an illustration on Instagram that takes us to the world of What If? Marvel, in which Goku from Dragon Ball and Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece Prepare to battle Marvel’s most powerful villains. This version gives them a look more like the Western comic and it’s no surprise, this artist is a recurring contributor.

That’s how it is, InHyuk Lee has recently gained popularity for his work crossover with series such as Dragon Ball, X-Men, One Piece, among many others. But, his day-to-day job is as a cartoonist for large comic book companies like DC and Marvel. Surely, you can recognize his work from recent western works.

We hope to see more about InHyuk Lee’s work soon. For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. It seems that very soon, they will have to join forces in the face of much greater danger.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

What is One Piece about?

But, if you are interested in knowing what the story of Monkey D. Luffy and One Piece is. Here we tell you some details of this work that has grown in recent years. In fact, for over a thousand chapters, in the manga from One Piece, we see how Monkey D. Luffy’s story to become the next king of pirates is getting closer and closer to its end. He decided to take this path after meeting Shanks, his adoptive older brother.

He taught her that the pirate life can be filled with courage, adventure, and honor. Now, Luffy wants to find the One Piece, the treasure left by Gol D. Roger, the former king of the pirates, after his execution.

Eiichiro Oda, its creator, took inspiration from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, to create One Piece. But, it was not his only source of inspiration, he was also a fan of works about Vikings. His first great work was Wanted! in 1992 thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. There he became an assistant to various manga writers such as Shinobu Kaitani, Shinobu Kaitani, and eventually Nobuhiro Watsuki to create his greatest work of his life so far.

What is Dragon Ball Super about?

If you have not yet seen Dragon Ball Super and stayed in the first two sagas of this franchise. We tell you that this story begins approximately 6 months after the defeat of Majin Boo. So for now the Earth has become a peaceful place without war or conflict.

Unfortunately, this peace could not last forever. So, she is interrupted by an unexpected visitor. The first great villain we meet in Dragon Ball Super is Beerus, the God of Destruction of this universe. Fortunately for Earth, his plan to destroy planet Earth is hampered by the rich food that is in this place. Thanks to this, he ends up befriending Goku.

Up to now, Dragon Ball Super has been divided into several arcs; the Saga of the Battle of the Gods, Saga of the Resurrection of Freeza and the Saga of the Tournament of Universe 6. The latter have been adapted to anime and available through Crunchyroll. For its part, the manga continues in the arc of Granola, one of the most powerful adversaries to date and in which we learn more about the past of the Saiyan race.