Microsoft Flight Simulator can be reduced to less than half the size of Microsoft Flight Simulator in an easy way

Microsoft Flight Simulator has finally arrived on Xbox Series X / S. The Microsoft flight simulator enjoyed a real critical success after its release on PC, so its arrival on Xbox was eagerly awaited. However, one of the aspects that can be most annoying for users who want to try it is the enormous space it occupies on the SSD of the consoles, which amounts to almost 100GB of space.

If you are one of those users who often sweat to make room for new titles, especially with Game Pass, don’t worry, a solution is possible in this case. Microsoft Flight Simulator can be reduced to less than half the size of Microsoft Flight Simulator in an easy wayHowever, you will need a stable internet connection when you want to play the title.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has helicopters planned for 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator is made up of two different files on Xbox consoles. On the one hand, a first file of about 42GB that would be the game itself, and on the other hand another file, of about 59GB that allows you to play the game offline. That second file is not at all necessary as long as you have a stable internet connection at home, therefore you can simply select not to install it if you are concerned about space on your console.

If you have already installed both parts and you want to delete the second file, simply go to my games and applications, press the menu button on Microsoft Flight Simulator, click on manage games and add-ons and in that menu you should be able to delete the optional file for play offline.

Especially if we are playing on an Xbox Series S, with a more limited SSD, it can sometimes be difficult to make room for the huge offering of Xbox Game Pass games, so measures of this type are much appreciated. You can read our analysis of Microsoft Flight Simulator here.

