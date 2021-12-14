The points in which the presentation has unleashed the most are these two, in addition to of course the results that we will achieve. A system that offers the possibility of obtaining up to 18 trillion operations per second, which is a real outrage and that ensures us at all times the best result from the hand of algorithms that always make the right decision . All this without neglecting the battery to ensure that the battery saving in OPPO is consistent so that it lasts hand in hand with the 11.6 TOPS per watt that the 6-nanometer manufacturing offers.

An intelligent system that is responsible for making decisions for the rest of the components and that we thereby achieve better results in the performance of the terminal, but which at the same time affects the images we see on the screen and we obtain with the cameras. It is developed by OPPO itself and is called MariSilicon X , something to which we have to get used to, as it will be an outstanding technology from here to the future.

This also favors the times, since the Own NPU integrates a high-speed memory and storage system. Compared to what we saw in the OPPO Find generation of 2021, the next generation will achieve thanks to the dedicated DDR with additional bandwidth of up to 8.5 GB / s top speed and a speed up to 20 times higher.

When it comes to cameras, the capability of this intelligent system offers capture using advanced lens lenses. 4K AI recordings with HDR in an extensive darkness thanks to the modification of the brightness by frames. In addition, the dynamic range achieved with its powerful ISP that goes from 20 bits to 120 dB, promises a contrast level of 1,000,000: 1.

But that’s not all because among the highlights is also the RAW processing in real time, offering an HDR treatment combined with RAW in each pixel of the image. In turn we discover the RGBW Pro mode which is responsible for separating the RGB signals from the whites, with an improvement in noise and textures, ensuring that two images with and without the treatment are not identical at all. An indispensable leap in the photographic world with mobiles that will make its debut in the first quarter of 2022 with the OPPO Find X series.

Air Glass is a reality

To everyone’s surprise, the OPPO INNO DAY has left us an innovation that raises the level of smart devices. The classic glasses are renewed with a assisted reality system next to the Spark microprojector developed by OPPO. Unlike others that we have seen in the past, these work hand in hand with four different types of interactions so that the user decides based on their preferences and needs:

Through touch.

Through the voice.

Head movement.

Hand movement.

The design of the product has been meticulously studied to be based on soft and natural curves that offer, in addition to comfort, an adapted use without complex learning. The glasses do not forget internal technology to offer all their advantages hand in hand with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip. A technological accessory that can gradually establish itself in the market and mark the next step in an increasingly technological world where we become an indispensable part without having to depend on a screen.