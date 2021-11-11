Instagram is an application that lends itself a lot to infinite and indiscriminate scrolling. So much so that for a long time it tells you when you have seen all the publications of your friends and it begins to show you suggested publications. To prevent you from being hooked forever, Instagram is testing a Notice to take a break from time to time.

This feature is already being tested on a small percentage of users under the name of Take a break or Take a break, an optional function by which the application can remind you from time to time that there is life beyond Instagram.

21 INSTAGRAM TRICKS – Tutorial with all the secrets!

Time to lift your eyes from Instagram

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has been in charge of letting us know how this new self-imposed pause feature will work. To begin with, the application will show us a notice to kindly invite us to activate the break reminders, which are totally optional. That is, you are free to spend hours and hours on Instagram without stopping.

However, if you yourself notice that sometimes you go foolishly on Instagram and you would like the application to help you put a stop to it, you can activate the notifications from time to time. For now, the options to choose from are between 10 minutes, 20 minutes, or 30 minutes.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

When that time is up, a screen appears that simply says Time for a break?, with some suggestions for activities to “reset” you, such as doing breathing exercises, listening to music, listening to music or completing a pending task. You then have the option to close the window or edit the reminder, so that it stops showing.

It should be emphasized that this is simply a reminder and not of a usage limit. Setting a maximum usage time for Instagram is already possible from Your activity> Time> Schedule a daily reminder. The difference is that this time is global per day, and the new break notices are based on continuous sessions.

Via | The Verge