03-11-2021



Bárbara Rey and Edmundo Arrocet have become the protagonists of the pink chronicle after confirming their courtship by surprise by going together to a Christmas party in the capital. According to close sources, the couple would have started their idyll three months ago and in recent times they have intensified their meetings, to the point of proclaiming to the four winds how happy they are together.

A romance on which no one has spoken clearly at the moment; while Mustache keeps a deathly silence about Barbara, the star, without hiding her happiness, has confessed that “for the moment they are good friends and God will say” what will happen between them in the future.

The third in contention in this unexpected affair? The ex-girlfriend of the comedian, María Teresa Campos. Although it was in 2019 when they broke their courtship after almost six years of love, all eyes are on how the veteran presenter has taken the relationship between the last man who occupied her heart and the star, with whom she has had more than one public clash.

Trying to stay on the sidelines, María Teresa has avoided leaving her home since Edmundo’s romance with Bárbara Rey came to light, but her daughter, Carmen Borrego, has made it clear in ‘Save me’ that the veteran presenter does not care exactly the same what the humorist does with his private life.

Confessing that she has not yet spoken with her mother and admitting that she was surprised by the engagement between the Chilean and the star, the collaborator pointed out that “it would be good if Mustache could not rebuild his life. This man has had nothing to do for a long time. see with the Campos family “and it’s out of my mother’s life.

Of course, Carmen has left in the air if the romance between Edmundo and Barbara is real since Sofía Cristo, “who has never lied to me” – has pointed out – has told her that “there is nothing” more than a friendship between her mother and the humorist.