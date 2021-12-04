Maria Hill Joins Secret Invasion Series

One of the most anticipated productions of the MCU is Secret invasion. Although at the moment the return of any of the main Marvel heroes has not been confirmed, the series will feature the talent of Samuel L. Jackson once again as Nick Fury. However, this will not be the only SHIELD character, as Cobie Smulders will once again reprise the role of Maria Hill for this production.

According to Deadline, Cobie Smulders will return to the MCU in the series of Secret invasion for Disney +. Unfortunately, that is all the information available at the moment. It is currently unknown how important his role will be, or if he will have the same screen time as Jackson. The last time we saw this character was in Spider-Man: Far From Home of 2019.

Technically, the Maria Hill that appeared in Far from home It was not really her, since a Skrull was in charge of taking her identity. Similarly, the last time we saw this breed was at the end of WandaVision. Considering that Secret invasion hit Disney + sometime in 2022, it is likely that more information related to this production will be provided in the coming months.

In the comics, Secret invasion it was an event where it was discovered that the Skrulls had taken on the personalities of various heroes from Earth. However, in the MCU, this breed is represented in a friendlier way, so we will probably see a number of substantial changes to this narrative.

Secret Invasion has the potential to be as important as LOKI was. The ability to see the Skrulls as villains will not only offer a recontextualization of the events of the MCU, but it provides enough space for some classic characters to return, but just not in the way that many expect.

