Maná and Alejandro Fernández will be in charge of opening the Canelo fight, both for the previous show and to sing the national anthem.

Boxing is one of the favorite sports of Mexicans, both to watch and to practice; According to the Sports Practice and Physical Exercise Module of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of INEGI, during 2018 34.6 percent of Mexicans who practiced some sport considered boxing as the best option, a decision that may influence due to some of the biggest stars of this sport in recent times, among them, Saúl “el Canelo” Álvarez.

El Canelo is one of the best boxers of the moment worldwide, which even managed to position itself in 2019 (according to Statista) in 10th place among the highest paid celebrities in the film, television, music and sports industries with $ 94 million; In the same way, he is constantly giving something to talk about outside the ring due to his altruistic actions that he performs from time to time, which without a doubt have managed to improve the perception of the spectators towards the athlete.

An example of this we have with the call made by Sahiye Cruz Villegas, a woman who urgently needed a transplant, so she decided to contact Canelo to request his support, an action that the boxer was not afraid to follow up on, managing to be this and many other occasions of this kind your best publicity, win over your audience and improve your profile before the public opinion.

According to the site of Aztec TV, Maná and Alejandro Fernández will be present in the moments before the Canelo fight; Maná being part of the previous show, while Alejandro Fernández will be in charge of singing the Mexican National Anthem before millions of viewers around the world from MGM in Las Vegas.

On Maná’s official Twitter account, the artist has shown his support for the boxer, with one of his typical messages.

Tonight the machaca is already armed! … ..Don’t miss the best fight of the century with him @Canelo on @Showtime tonight! Long live Mexico, you bastards! 🇲🇽 🥊 #CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/MiSGhgsQSR – Mana (@manaoficial) November 6, 2021

You will be able to enjoy the fight this afternoon of Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 p.m. and not at 9:00 p.m. as was originally planned (so you must anticipate to see Maná and Alejandro Fernández), where Saúl “ el Canelo ”Álvarez, will fight Calev Plant in a 12-round match in the super middleweight category, with 4 titles at stake.

We have constantly seen different boxers or professionals of the martial arts choose to get to their fights with some of the most representative artists of the moment or of their respective nation; We have an example of this when in his previous fight he was accompanied by the renowned Mexican artist “Pepe” Aguilar and his daughter Angélica Aguilar to accompany all Mexican boxers to the ring.

In the same way, other personalities have been in charge of accompanying the fighters, such as Floyd mayweather, who we have seen constantly brought different artists like Justin Bieber and 50 Cent.

This type of strategy manages to attract the attention of the spectators, in addition to raising the total value of the experience that these events have, since they would be witnessing in addition to a fight, a slight “introduction” with recognized artists who are sometimes presented as a surprise. , achieving a better experience for the spectators and even raising the total value of the fights.

