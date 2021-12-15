"Save Our Ship" (SOS) of Civil Society 2022 in Mexico

Essential National Forum

Faced with a scenario of uncertainty and risks!

We will have to show “Muscle and Ability to Call”!

We are facing variables with substantial impacts, which forces society to change paradigms, it will not be the first and only occasion, it is already used to facing challenges and coming out ahead, such is the case of the earthquakes 1985, 2017, pandemics 2020, 2021 , economic crisis, nationalizations of companies and banks in several years.

In the next year 2022 some of the challenges for civil society are, among others, a Third year of the pandemic by COVID19, Y fourth year of government of the president Andrés M. López Obrador, who has been taking actions against the current, including the discrediting civil society and its middle classes, as well as media, businessmen, politicians and to anyone who does not match their purposes. He qualifies all of them as his ´opponents’; These challenges generate a horizon of uncertainty which translates into risks that could be from great impact and affectation for society in general on all kinds of topics: health, security, national economy, politics, and more.

It is clear that the information and communication of a head of state should serve to unite and build in society, in the case of Mexico it is not like that; We cannot ignore the fact that many celebrate his statements and discredit, but the same is concerned about the information and statements expressed from the presidential platform.

The assertion of this, in many cases, inadequate debunking to their calls ´opponents’, is supported by the incessant research, information gathering and study of the SPIN political consultant, where it demonstrates with information supported with data recorded day by day and in each “press conference” called “Morning“, Which the president has issued since his beginning of government from December 1, 2018 to December 3 of this turbulent 2021 year to die 66,868 false claims (see image in detail).

Civil society must believe that: “The exercise of government is too big and important to be left in the hands of politicians, it is a noble and superior activity that concerns us and calls for all of us”

Another major challenge to stir are the myths about civil society, some are summarized in detail in research conducted by Alternatives and Capacities, AC (organization that strengthens the ecosystem of organized civil society, with experience in research, analysis and development of proposals to create an environment conducive to the development of the social sector in Mexico) are myths about organized civil society that must be clarified, brought down with the truth, since if we do not act in partnership with leadership, integrity, creativity and energy, we will endanger the future of Mexican society and with it of the nation, (see image).

The previous paragraphs and the text in general were stimulated as a concern to share, by participating in a Workshop referred to “The CSO Sustainability Index” organized by Routes to strengthen, initiative that seeks to publicize the strengthening of CSOs in Mexico and put in contact to strengthening agents and Civil Society Organizations in person and virtually carried out at the facilities of the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (Cemefi),

The CSO Sustainability Index is an important tool that allows local civil society organizations (OSC), governments, donors, academics, and others understand and monitor the sustainability of the CSO sector. The Index addresses both progress and setbacks in seven key components or “dimensions” of the sustainability of the civil society sectors (see image).

Each one of these seven components They are disaggregated and in the referred workshop, their scope was precisely commented on them.

Touching the number 7, which is about the “Public image” referred to society’s perception of the CSO sector, was explained what a joy perception is negative, and this is not for less before the attacks and disqualifications expressed from the executive rostrum in the “Morning”And in each and every one of his dissertations about the Third sector.

Any sector can undoubtedly suffer from corruption, but it is not the generality; we are certain that “the bottom of the matter “, is in the allocation of federal resources to the social sector, obviously the OSC they hinder the intentions of direct distribution of those resources with partisan purposes and null transparency.

The way to get to straighten the “Public image of civil society and its organizations” is united in the Third Sector, “showing their roots, purposes and achievements” via obvious information, taking advantage of organizational and communication skills that together could have the Civil society organizations.

Before a neighborhood rowdy, the important thing is to present reasons to try to dialogue in a civilized and democratic way, when this does not find an echo and does not take effect, it will be necessary to show with measure and in this case the “Muscle of organized civil society in Mexico “ through information, communication to the four winds and with the ability to convene of the sector.

Referring to that fortress of Third sector, below, we present the web link that directs us to Statistical Compendium of the Non-Profit Sector 2021, which is comprehensive and orderly information integrated by the CEMEFI about “Be and work of civil society organizations in Mexico ” with the following index:

The non-profit sector in Mexico has a total of sixty-four thousand two hundred and seventy-two organizations (64,272), namely:

Philanthropic Sector or Third Party Service Institutions

OSC registered in Mexico 46,403

Self-Benefit Associations

Trade unions, federations and confederations 7,617

Professional colleges 467

Religious associations 9,619

Political Parties and Organizations 166

The social sector in which we also locate the business and professional associations, also calls intermediate organisms, It is located between the public and private spaces.

In a democracy it is necessary to fortify and safeguard civil society organizations (OSC). The strength of the OSC it reflects the level of civic culture of a country. To build a better country, let’s transform our lives from civil society, this requires joint action and what better way to alert the nation with a SOS calling on the leaders of the Third Sector itself to a inescapable National Forum of Civil Society 2022, There, the challenges of the sector would be placed on the table, many questions would be raised and answers would undoubtedly be found, to formulate new paradigms and joint actions to get ahead, since it is more than said that: “Union make force”.

