Maguire and Garfield contributed to the script for No Way Home

It’s been a few weeks since the launch of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that has already exceeded millions of dollars at the global box office. As you surely already know, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returned to their respective roles in this new production of Marvel Studios, but they also had important contributions in terms of the script of each of their characters.

As part of a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the scriptwriters of the film, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, They said that both actors had some involvement in the narrative decisions of the story. Specifically, Maguire and Garfield contributed various ideas about the current state of their respective versions of Peter Parker. In the case of Maguire, the actor asked that there be as few references as possible regarding his past as the superhero.

However, both actors agreed that their characters should not be mere cameos, but should also have an impact on the man’s own life. Peter Parker from the MCU (Tom holland), something that obviously did happen within the film. In the own words of McKenna:

“We started to refine the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter [Holland] on his way to becoming who he ends up becoming. There is a crucial, moral moment when they help him get through the climax of the movie. A lot of that was thanks to Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and the way their characters could contribute to this story. “

One of the biggest challenges the scriptwriters faced during the film’s production was finding a good balance between fanservice and the presence of Maguire and Garfield really meaningful to the story.

Editor’s note: The truth is that the scriptwriters of No Way Home knew how to tackle the issue of Spider-Verse in a very good way, and I think we were all extremely satisfied with the participation of both actors in the film. It did surprise me that his roles were not limited to simple cameos, but that they really had participation within the narrative.

Via: THR