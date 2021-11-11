OM Digital Solutions has presented the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 Pro, a goal that promises to be “compact, lightweight, high-resolution prime, perfect for a beautiful bokeh effect“and has the particularity of remaining for history as the pfirst launch under the OM System brand, the brand under which the image and sound products of the old Olympus will be marketed.





It is a fixed optic, belonging to the family Pro System (the most exclusive in its catalog) and that it has a 40mm equivalent focal length (in 35mm universal pitch), which gives you “an angle of view […] for a versatile photography experience to capture the best landscapes, portraits and snapshots“.

Logically, it belongs to the standard Micro Four Thirds and thanks to its luminosity (ƒ1.4) the new target promises “a beautiful Soft Bokeh effect and offers the high resolution and performance that the M.Zuiko Pro lens series are known for“In addition, it boasts of being light and compact, weighing only 247 grams, some measures of 61.7 x 63.4 mm and a filter diameter of 58 mm.

Its optical construction is based on eleven elements in ten groups and has “a Super ED lens, ED lenses, Super HR lenses and aspherical lenses efficiently distributed for maximum sharpness from the center to the edges of the image“. The lens also uses the so-called coating Zero “for optimal suppression of internal reflections within the lens barrel to reduce optical and chromatic aberrations“.





The minimum focus distance is 25 cm and will offer a maximum magnification of 0.22x. Your body will be protected against dust, splashes and freezing (down to -10 ° C) “With a sealing system running through the inside, this lens offers splash resistance of equivalent performance to IPX1“Also, its front lens has a fluorine coating so that”water droplets run off and dirt can be cleaned very easily“.





As for the approach, it promises High-speed and precision AF “Excellent optical design and modern processing technology have resulted in lighter focusing lenses, enabling faster and more accurate AF so that AF users can use AF more comfortably and reliably“.

Price and availability





The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 Pro will go on sale at the end of this month November from 2021 with a suggested retail price of 699 euros.

More information | OM System