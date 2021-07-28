Luisa Fernanda W responded to criticism on social networks for her spelling errors

Luisa Fernanda W. Photo: Instagram @luisafernandaw (Photo: Instagram @ luisafernandaw /)

Exposure to public life means that any mistake, big or small, made by people with many followers receives multiple criticisms and Luisa Fernanda W is no exception to the rule. The paisa is one of the Colombian beauty influencers that generates the most controversy in social networks, since the users of these platforms tend to criticize different aspects of their lives, be it their appearance, their way of singing and the statements they give on some topics conjunctural.

However, Pipe Bueno’s partner and Máximo Giraldo’s mother recently received criticism for a spelling error that many netizens described as a sign of his “ignorance.” The mistake of the 28-year-old woman happened on Instagram when she was doing a question and answer activity, common among the influencers of this social network, and she decided to respond with text and not speaking, as she normally does.

On this occasion, one of her followers asked her why her new project was located in Bogotá and not in Medellín, where the content creator is from. It should be remembered that the follower refers to ‘Rancho MX’, the Mexican restaurant that Luisa Fernanda W is about to open with her partner Pipe Bueno in Cajicá, a municipality on the outskirts of Bogotá.

Luisa Fernanda’s explanation was that the opportunity for this project had occurred in that place and that, finally, For work reasons, Pipe and she were living more in Bogotá than in Medellín, which is why he invited people who live in other areas of the country to stop by his restaurant when they visit the capital. However, the Antioqueña wrote the word ‘visit’ with c, which generated criticism in their direct messages.

It seems that the rain of criticism was so much that the influencer appeared again on her Instagram stories to talk about the subject and point out that, Even though he’s been through college, he makes spelling mistakes from time to time.

“I see that there are many people who are always aware of the spelling,” began the paisa and explained that normally “I write at all sh * t and I get carried away a lot from the translator on my cell phone.”

Luisa Fernanda acknowledged that “I don’t know all of them, I have spelling mistakes. I studied, I went through a university, but I don’t know them all and sometimes I write advice with s and advice with c, I get confused with all those rules because I am human ”.

She also noted that she knew that normally people expect public figures to be an example, but “So much pressure is sucker. So understand that I am human and I make mistakes sometimes, I probably misspell or say a wrong word, but that makes me human ”.

Finally, the woman stressed that “the important thing is that they have understood the message and that they know that I was wrong.”

After this, Luisa Fernanda shared an image in which it is seen that it was also corrected by WhatsApp for this spelling error and He insisted that there is a belief that public figures cannot be wrong.

“Here you can see that even by WhatsApp they correct me, I am a person who does not have much right to make mistakes. My friends, I am human and I am wrong, normal! And maybe this will not be the only time I’ll do it, so relax ”, concluded the topic.

What is known so far about Rancho MX?

The establishment, located in the municipality of Cajicá (on the outskirts of Bogotá), it has a wide space, taking into account that it is rural. In addition, it has different environments in which its guests can enjoy an endearing moment and the delicious Mexican cuisine, as they themselves have mentioned.

Large green areas, buildings in the Mexican colonial style, water fountains and wide corridors, were some of the characteristics that were uncovered on this new project.

On the opening of its doors, rumors indicate that there are only a couple of weeks left for anyone to enjoy Rancho MX, since the workers have already received their welcome since last week, when the couple received them and thanked them for agreeing to collaborate with them.

