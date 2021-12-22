The pandemic represented one of the most fruitful periods for the company, as it became a place for sex workers who used it as a safe and controlled place to send photos and videos. However, it was not the only sector that took advantage of it, since influencers also considered it a place to share deeper content of their lives.

Despite the diversity of content, the approach related to pronography caused many investors to refuse to bet on it. Because of that, OnlyFans got into its biggest controversy by announcing that it would ban sexual content, saying it had difficulty doing business with banks and payment processors.

After this, many people criticized the ad, because in addition to leaving the creators of sexual content without a platform, it was said that they betrayed the sex workers that allowed them to generate many profits over the years, in which it has retained the 20% of what creators earn.

Faced with such allegations and only a week after its initial announcement, the platform decided to reverse the determination and said that it will give “the necessary safe guarantees” to support its content creators and that it would not implement the policy changes. “OnlyFans is synonymous with inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” he said in a tweet.