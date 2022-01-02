01/02/2022 On at 06:45 CET



The Italian player Lucia Bronzetti, number 148 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and eleven minutes by 6-4 and 6-1 to Abbie myers, Australian tennis player, number 439 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 48 players face each other. The final phase is made up of 24 players among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited players. Likewise, it is held from January 2 to 9 on an outdoor hard court.