When you are in the testing phase of any project, developers, designers or engineers need free samples that adapt to what they are developing for better control.

This may seem simple, but it is not so simple, since when searching we often run into problems of copyright and the legitimate use of many demonstrations and presentations.

The best thing is to try a series of free websites where we can download sample files that can be perfectly adapted to our needs.

We can discover from services that encompass all in one, to those that specialize more in a variety of file types or formats. Anyway, we are sure to find the ones we need right now.

Table of Contents

What is Lorem ipsum?

It is called Lorem ipsum the type of text that is normally used in graphic design in contractions of fonts or in drafts that will serve to test the visual design before the final text is placed.

This concept has no meaning or translation, although it derives from a text of Marco Tulio Cicero in Latin language of the book De finibus bonorum et malorum where he talks about hedonism.

With all this we mean that, if we are making, for example, a web page and we want to know how the specific site looks once it is with all its content, we will achieve it by filling everything with fake data, photos or items.

That is why it is important to have places where you can get these filler files to be able to experience what a design would look like.

It is something substantial within what is the development of projects, especially if we use it to be seen by a client (if we are creators for others) or another person.

Let’s see which websites are the best to achieve what we are telling you.

File Examples

On this website we will have at our disposal samples of videos, audios, documents, images, documents and other types of files.

We can put as paste to the web that does not have a search system, although if we already know what we want, we will go to a fixed shot. Even so, it would not be bad to have a place where you can search if you need it at any given time.

The types of files we have here are:

Video : AVI, MOV, MP4, OGG, WMV, WEBM

: AVI, MOV, MP4, OGG, WMV, WEBM Audio : MP3, WAV, OGG

: MP3, WAV, OGG Images : JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, ICO, SVG, WEBP

: JPG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, ICO, SVG, WEBP Documents : DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, PPTX, PDF, ODT, ODS, ODP, RTF

: DOC, DOCX, XLS, XLSX, PPT, PPTX, PDF, ODT, ODS, ODP, RTF Others: CSV, JSON, XML, HTML, ZIP

The operating system of File Examples It is very simple, since all we have to do is choose the file and then select the size or quality, depending on the type of file.

Then we download the sample file and that’s it. That’s how easy and simple it is to carry out the task of having the file on our computer.

Slothman Generators

We are facing a package of tools so that those who are developing a project can quickly generate a dummy file, doing it exactly as they need at that precise moment.

Slothman Generators you can make us have the sample file that suits us best in a very short time of several types.

Random file generator : TXT or DOC files can be created with data and in the size we specify.

: TXT or DOC files can be created with data and in the size we specify. Data generator : it is a type of spreadsheet generator to have data. It is very easy to handle and very interesting if you need this type of file.

: it is a type of spreadsheet generator to have data. It is very easy to handle and very interesting if you need this type of file. Image generator: in this case, you can create PNG, BMP, JPEG or WebP files with any type of width, height, border size, font, background, as well as text in the image and the name of the file itself.

Within everything that Slothman Generators offers us we can also find a converter and a data comparator.

In addition, we also have at our disposal several generators of pairs, GUIDs and specific text for a written Lorem Ipsum.

Online Data Generator

It is clear that the best type of file to store amount of data is CVS, although the slightest mistake is capable of ruining an entire compilation.

A good way to create these types of files and to test those that we need is to use Online Data Generator, in order to also customize the files in the way we need and cover all kinds of scenarios.

They can set as many rows and columns as you like, in addition to the names and data in each field. There are various categories such as personal information, data and time, business, numbers, locations, finances, entertainment, education, etc.

To help, the web shows a five row preview of how the CSV file will be, something that can help us a lot to see if we have made a mistake and to be able to modify it if we want.

The file can also be downloaded as JSON, Excel, XML, or SQLInsert, although the normal thing will be to do it in CSV.

Signature Edits

There is no doubt that the quality and possibilities that the RAW images they are currently much larger than normal snapshots. Well, in Signature Edits we will have at our disposal a really good and wide collection of images of this type and all completely free of charge.

They have a collection with lots of variety, in addition to photo sessions where the quality is very high with themes such as landscapes, urban areas, spontaneous images or grayscale photos among other things.

In this case we must inform you that they should be used for personal or test use only, but in no case for commercial content, since they have active copyright.

Lorem PDF

Lorem PDF is a website with a totally free application to create a PDF file that can have differentiated measurements on each page.

The website itself show a url where, in a new tab of our browser, it will generate a PDF file with a specific configuration. We must change both width, height and number of pages when entering.

It can be a handicap not being able to establish borders nor that a text can not be established in the place of images, all of them taken from Unsaplsh, by the way.

Now you know the best places to get fake content and that can help you see how the project you are running will look like. So everything will be much easier for you.