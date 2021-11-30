The eccentric tastes of Jack Dorsey former CEO of Twitter

This Monday, Jack Dorsey officially announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter. For 7 years he held this position and was recognized for many things, including his eccentric personality; here are some of the most interesting facts.

Jack dorsey He was born on November 19, 1976 in St. Louis, Missouri; son of the Italian, Marcia Smith, and the American, Tim Dorsey.

DO NOT STOP READING: Confirmed! Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down

Jack Dorsey is a co-founder of Twitter, the platform opened in 2006 and for the first two years, since in 2008 he was replaced by Evan Williams, another of the co-founders. On October 5, 2015, Dorsey was again appointed CEO of Twitter by the company’s Board of Directors, and has held that position since then, until this Monday, November 29, when he announced his departure from Twitter. Therefore, we share with you some of the curious facts that reveal the eccentric personality of the former CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

1. A profile published in 2013 by the New Yorker magazine revealed that Jack Dorsey as a child used to listen to emergency services broadcasts with a police scanner.

2. It was his idea that tweets had a maximum of 140 characters and usernames cannot be more than 20. These two figures add up to 160, the limit for SMS.

3. The first tweet was posted by Jack Dorsey and says: “just setting up my twttr” (“I just installed my Twitter). Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT in $ 2.9 million, which was donated to a charitable cause.

Four. Dorsey did not finish his university studies. He enrolled at the Missouri University of Science and Technology for a time and then decided to transfer to New York University, where he began to develop the idea of ​​what would later become Twitter.

5. One of your first jobs was to develop a program for the ferry ticket system that takes you to tourists to Alcatraz jail in San Francisco.

6. Neither yachts, nor great luxuries, nor mansions scattered around the world, Jack Dorsey has a fortune that exceeds 5 billion dollars according to Forbes, but he boasts of leading a most ‘normal’ life. He lives in a house of almost 10 million dollars and this seems to be your only property.

7. In December 2013, Walt Disney announced that Dorsey had joined its board of directors. The entrepreneur works as an “independent director” in the company Mickey Mouse.

8. Dorsey gets up every day at five thirty in the morning and the first thing he does is send an SMS to his mother. After saying good morning to his mother, Jack goes straight into the sauna for 15 minutes and takes an ice-water bath for another three minutes on the way out.

9. Dorsey tried to meditate for at least 10 minutes during the 16-hour workday in Silicon Valley And early in his time as CEO on Twitter, many complained that he was spending too much time in yoga and drawing classes.

10. Jack Dorsey seems to be very disciplined, He doesn’t have a personal trainer and he only trains for seven minutes every day with the Seven app. Only one day of rest is granted per week, on Saturdays.

eleven. His favorite tattoo is one that he has on his arm, which is the symbol of the integral, the mathematical operation, but which also represents the ‘efes’ that appear on the top of a violin.