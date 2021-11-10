Simple but highly addictive game based on realistic physics. The mechanics focus on pressing the screen with the mouse and sliding the ball. You will have the ability to control the angle and also the power. The ultimate goal is for you to get the ball through the hoop. Perfect spin and physical spin will help you see the hoop more clearly at the end for the highest possible score.

With this option you will be facing an arcade game that it does not have. There are different levels and a goal ahead. For the hoop there are four random movements and that is why as the levels increase, the difficulty will also increase. In each of the levels you will have three possible shots. That is why it will be a real challenge ahead so you can enjoy your own basketball.

Basketmania

The best game you can install on your Mac to enjoy basketball. It integrates three game modes to be really addictive with a very interesting aesthetic, but in no case will you control the players directly, since everything will be on your finger to be able to direct the ball. Simply press on the ball and slide to adjust the force and direction of the shot.

The points will mark the beginning of the trajectory of the ball. The three game modes that are integrated are: consecutive shots, time limit and training. The built-in physics engine provides the most realistic gaming experience, and is also compatible with retina displays. All the results you have can be shared through the different social networks.

Head Basketball

This game can be said to be quite curious and different from the rest. It is based on giving the different shots with the ball, with a simple control scheme and one-on-one basketball. The most interesting of all is that there are 44 different characters who have specialties that are unique and in this case offer an experience that is practically unique.

Specifically, you can find seven game modes: arcade, campaign, tournament, survival, league, death and headcup. As you progress, you will be able to develop your own character by improving your skill points each time you level up. There is the possibility of playing multiplayer with players around the world. Specifically, it will be done through Game Center and as long as you are connected to the Wi-Fi network.

The most realistic options

If you are a fan of basketball and all its stars, there are some games that are very realistic. In this way you will enjoy a 3D design on most occasions to be able to enjoy basketball to the fullest as if you were really watching a game on a field.

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition

An Apple Arcade game with which you can play with NBA superstars, having a completely updated squad. You can play for example with Jayson Tatum, Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and more. It has a graphics engine that will allow you to have very detailed graphics and, above all, a fairly fluid experience. Supports the ability to play multiplayer with up to 2 friends.

You can also start to become a true legend with the CAREER mode that is integrated into this game. The physics are quite successful and it allows you to integrate quite well into the skin of a true basketball player who has the power of the ball. In order to have a better feeling, you can use an Xbox or PS controller to control the character, as if you were on a console.

Slam & Dunk Basketball

The best way to become a true basketball player is with this game. You will be able to demonstrate your skills, movements and strategies as it is a very fast and realistic option. If you are a defender, you must take charge of stealing the ball from your opponents and if, on the contrary, we are talking about attacks, you must score 2 or 3 shots. In this way you will become one of the best basketball players.

We are talking about a game designed completely in 3D and that has different official teams. Specifically, they include Russia, China and also the US. As a negative point, there is always the possibility of playing against artificial intelligence. That is, it does not have a multiplayer mode. Although it has environmental sounds that are real recorded in the matches themselves.

Pro Basketball Manager 2019

This is an option that is available on Steam and has a very good player base. You will take control of an entire team to be able to manage all the movements that you are going to make. In this way, you are facing a game with which you can start your career at the head of the team of your choice, whether they are rookies or legend, to lead them to true victory. To do this you must recruit your players and participate in live games by giving them short instructions.

You will also need to ensure that you carry out the necessary operations to improve the club’s finances. Because obviously when managing a complete team of players they are not always limited to the players and the strategies to follow. It will also be necessary to keep in mind all the accounts that are being made to balance them and avoid having a team that is totally ruined.

Strategy alternatives

In order to be a basketball coach, you need to have a lot of strategy. In this way, the best attack or defense strategies can be created to fight against a complete team. Here we show you the best options that exist at the moment.

Basketball Manager 13

A really addictive game that is available on most platforms. It is an application that acts like the clipboard of a basketball coach. You will have to move the players and the balls on the field, draw the lines and change the colors of the players. Name or number the tactic to create the best possible strategy to win the vast majority of games.

On paper it may seem really simple. But as soon as you get in front of the computer, it can be very difficult to create the perfect strategy to be able to have the best possible result. In this case you can find many tactics to save and load and even have new animations. The numbering is automatic and the developers also have a video with the necessary instructions available.

Finger basketball

Fun game that challenges you to score as many shots as you can. You will have at your disposal different daily challenges and the objective will also be to surpass yourself in the leaderboards that you are facing. In this way, your main mission will be to hold the best position in the classification by scoring the highest number of free throws. In this case, the developers have a very good experience, since they have made many similar games.

In this case the design is quite curious, since the game takes place on a simple board. That is why this is where having enough strategy comes in to make the best possible shots. You simply have to press the specific player or ball to choose the amount of energy that will be used. Then you will also need to determine the angle for the shot or pass.

The ones we recommend

As we have seen, there are many applications that can be found with which to have an experience that is most similar to the real one. In this case, to have real experience, we definitely recommend NBA 2K21 for having the possibility to play with the official players of the NBA itself. You will also have attack and defense mechanics that are practically real and all this with very successful graphics.

In the event that you are a more strategist person and you do not want to control the players as such, you should know that there are other options such as Basketball Manager. In this case, you will put yourself in the shoes of a coach who has a management table in front of him. You will have to take into account the different strategies on the board for your players to carry them out.