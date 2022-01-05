In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Not sure which mobile to choose? We summarize the most important things you should know to choose the best mobile.

Choosing a new mobile can be a daunting task. Among so many different models, brands and specifications, it is easy to get dizzy and end up choosing the model with a more interesting design or with a more striking function.

Two of the phones that are selling the most lately are the Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 10. They are different but more similar than they may seem. Also, they are priced very similarly.

If you are deciding between two of the most popular mobiles of the moment, undoubtedly the most popular mobile of POCO and one of the terminals with the best value for money of Xiaomi of the moment, we are going to get you out of doubt.

These mobiles are perfect for 99.99% of the world, with a reduced price and similar features. But there is always a better motive than the other. Read on to make the best possible choice and invest your money well.

The two have a very similar screen, but Poco X3 Pro is larger



This is the new mid-high-end mobile from POCO, a brand associated with Xiaomi and that once again squeezes the price of one of its devices to the maximum.

The screen is always one of the most important features, you will spend countless hours in front of it.

In this case, both have a Full HD resolution, even the front-facing screen ratio is similar, 84% in the POCO and 83% in the Xiaomi Redmi 10.

But the screen of the POCO X3 Pro is bigger, with a total size of 6.67 inches compared to the 6.5 inches of Xiaomi’s Redmi 10.

Qualcomm and MediaTek: the Snapdragon processor is still better than the Helios



With a Helio G88 processor and a 90 Hz screen, this mobile explodes the cheap mobile market due to its low cost.

The heart of the mobile is the processor and in this case Xiaomi has opted for one of the cheap models from MediaTek, specifically the Helio G88 processor. Meanwhile, POCO chose Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860.

Both have 8 cores, but in these two cases Qualcomm processors still perform better than MediaTek’s, at least in this case.

If you are concerned about performance, in this case POCO X3 Pro has better performance, helped by its 6 GB of RAM.

5,000mAh battery on both phones, to last all day

The battery of both mobiles is practically the same. Yes OK POCO X3 Pro has a 5,160mAh battery and the Redmi 10 is 5,000mAh, for practical purposes the battery is more or less the same.

But the performance of the battery is usually very different depending on elements such as the screen or the processor. In this case, according to the tests, the Poco X3 Pros usually gives more time of use.

You also have to take into account the charging power. In the Redmi 10 it is 18W, while in the POCO X3 Pro it is 33W, so the latter charges faster, although again, the difference is minimal.

Virtually identical 4-chamber systems

Xiaomi and POCO (which is a subsidiary of the former) have chosen practically the same cameras for the two mobiles. While the main cameras are different, they have the same resolution. But the differences are there.

For the POCO X3 Pro you have a 48 megapixel camera from Sony, while the Redmi 10 has a Samsung 50 megapixel camera. They both feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Both can record video in 4K, but the POCO X3 Pro is the mobile that differs with the ability to record video in super slow motion, at 960 fps.

In both cases you can expect good image quality in your photos and videos.

The small details: fingerprint reader, NFC or storage speed

All mobiles, even those that look identical, have slight differences. In this case, both the POCO X3 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi 10 have details that can make you choose one or the other.

For example, POCO X3 Pro has NFC to make cardless payments with Google Pay or your bank’s app. In addition, the storage is faster. It even has space for a second SIM card or microSD card, while Redmi 10 only accepts a microSD card.

Both have a fingerprint reader on the side, which is a detail to take into account.

Conclusion: POCO X3 Pro is still king for a very tight price



Between both mobiles, seeing their prices and characteristics, we recommend you get a POCO X3 Pro.

Both phones have very good reviews and opinions among their buyers, but details such as the NFC, the processor and the general performance make POCO’s flagship mobile the best option at this time.

You can get a POCO X3 Pro for only 245 euros with 128 GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 10 costs 182 euros. the price difference is relatively low, but paying a little more you have a mobile that will be better for you in the long run.