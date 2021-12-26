As someone who does not want the thing, we have thrown the parties. We are immersed in them and, first of all, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas. We hope that your Christmas menus They are already well defined, underway and that you can enjoy them with peace of mind.

It is quite likely that on Sunday you will find plenty of scraps and leftovers in the fridge. They will come from fable to solve the odd lunch and dinner, either as is or transformed into other light creations (we must compensate for the excesses) of which we bring various proposals in the weekly menu from today. Soups, creams, salads, croquettes, empanadas, wraps and much more. Here we go.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Red cabbage cream with fennel and cider

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Prawn cocktail with sriracha sauce

Sunday

Appetizers and snacks

Endive boats with pear, walnut and cheese salad Majorcan lamb empanadas Baked turmeric cauliflower

Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats

