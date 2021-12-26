As someone who does not want the thing, we have thrown the parties. We are immersed in them and, first of all, we want to wish you a Merry Christmas. We hope that your Christmas menus They are already well defined, underway and that you can enjoy them with peace of mind.
It is quite likely that on Sunday you will find plenty of scraps and leftovers in the fridge. They will come from fable to solve the odd lunch and dinner, either as is or transformed into other light creations (we must compensate for the excesses) of which we bring various proposals in the weekly menu from today. Soups, creams, salads, croquettes, empanadas, wraps and much more. Here we go.
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Appetizers and snacks
- Endive boats with pear, walnut and cheese salad
- Majorcan lamb empanadas
- Baked turmeric cauliflower
Breakfasts, snacks and sweet treats
Directly to the palate | Recipes with a flavor of tradition and proposals for Christmas Eve and Christmas in the weekly menu for December 20
Directly to the Paladar | Easy Recipes for Everyday and a Sneak Peek for Christmas on the Weekly Menu for December 13