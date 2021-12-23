12/22/2021 at 11:20 PM CET



The Real Madrid won on the Athletic field (1-2) in the match corresponding to day 21 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022, which has been advanced because the two teams will participate in the Spanish Super Cup. The team of Carlo Ancelotti, Already a winter champion, he extends his advantage as Leader with 46 points, 8 more than Seville, second.

The clash of San Mamés had a mad start, with three goals in the first 10 minutes. First, top scorer Benzema scored a quick double that gave the Whites a comfortable lead, but the locals Sancet he brought it down with a great distant shot that surprised Courtois. The two teams had many occasions in the rest of the match to move the score but they lacked the success that they did show in the initial section.

The tie between Sevilla and FC Barcelona at Sánchez Pizjuán (1-1), in the game recovered from matchday 4, he made the Andalusians, with 38 points, they will run out of options to hunt the Madrid before the end of the first round. The team of Xavi, for his part, recovered the seventh place of the classification, with 28, just two of the Champions League spots.

He started dominating the Barça at Pizjuán but it was Papu Gomez who opened the scoring after half an hour, in a corner. In the same way, in the 45th minute, he tied Ronald Araújo. In the second half, the Blaugranas deserved more against a Seville who was left with 10 men by expulsion from Koundé. On the clearest occasion, Dembélé crashed a ball into the post in the 84th minute.

On Wednesday’s match they also recovered their pending match Granada and Atlético de Madrid, with the victory of the locals (2-1). The box Simeone added his fourth consecutive defeat after falling in the New Los Cármenes, a bad streak that has made them leave the Champions League positions, now being fifths with 29 points.

In the other match corresponding to matchday 4 that they recovered on Tuesday, Villarreal thrashed Alaves (5-2) with the goals of Gerard Moreno (2), Dia (2) and Yéremi Pino. The visiting goals were the work of Pere Pons Y Joselu.

You can consult the complete statistics of LaLiga through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

