If there is one quality that affects the world of technology, it is that it is constantly changing and evolving. Practically all electronic devices undergo many important improvements every year. A television, a mobile phone or even more obviously, a laptop.

For this reason, many companies when making an investment in equipment are aware that those equipment they buy today, most likely in a couple of years will be short for most employees. But not only at the hardware level, but also at the level of services and security patches.

Having the latest equipment on the market at the service of a company also helps to improve employee productivity. Establishing a simple relationship: good companies are those with the best workers, and the best workers are those with the best tools to unleash their talents. Because, choosing an IT team is one of the most important decisions faced by companies and IT teams. And even more so given the new paradigm of the teleworking model that is already common in practically all companies in the world.

In fact, a survey by Forrester To nearly 2,000 employees, it yielded a surprising fact: 50% of employees said their professional equipment was either out of date or lacked significant power that prevented them from performing their work outside of the office with ease.

To respond to this challenge faced by many companies, SMEs and freelancers, the Device as a Service it is a great option. And Lenovo, maybe the manufacturer with the largest portfolio of both hardware and cloud services, has a lot to contribute. And now much more if the software part goes hand in hand with Microsoft and Windows 11.

Lenovo Device as a Service

According to IDC data, from 2021 the global Device as a Service market is expected to grow 43.3% until 2026, exceeding 300 billion dollars.

These data are backed up with the advantages offered by hiring a service of Device as a Service, evident for most companies. For example, economically, it is much better for a company not to spend a large amount of initial money at once for the purchase or renovation of computer equipment. When paying in subscription mode, the financial departments of the company can dedicate that amount of money to other items, with a predictable monthly fee and at the same time that employees have always cutting edge equipment that is periodically renewed.

The second aspect is related to technical service. While the new work models target remote workers, working from anywhere, the IT team has to assume a series of consequences and risks derived not only with support, but also with security. The service Lenovo Device as a Service It also includes technical service so that no worker is left without work due to technical problems in their equipment. Not to mention the cost reduction of outsourcing part of the technical service to a subscription model.

Security is another aspect that companies take into account. Being connected outside of the corporate network, teams may be more vulnerable. Lenovo’s technical team is also responsible for keeping all equipment up-to-date and shielded against security attacks. And all remotely.

Windows 11, a renewal that brings even more productivity

Lenovo has practically from the beginning counting on Microsoft as the main partner in terms of operating system and application suite on its computers, both for the business world and for the consumer world.

The presentation a few months ago of Windows 11 was the renewal of the most used operating system in the world. Windows 11 offers many new features to help users be more productive with tools that are easier to use than ever.

Among the changes that we will see is the integration with applications that favor communication between people or members of the same team, for example including in the lower toolbar the option to make video calls or open the chat.

In addition, one of the main advantages is that each person who already has Windows 10 on their computer, can upgrade to Windows 11 for free. In this way, Anyone can get the best Windows experience without paying.

In short, in an increasingly changing world, where people and companies do not want to have to take out a mortgage on outsourcing services and use only what they need, the Device as a Service it is a growing trend. Only a few manufacturers can offer a comprehensive service, covering all levels, from the most basic at the level of equipment supply, to the most complex, such as eliminating any related concern on the part of the worker. In this way, everyone wins.