Have you ever wondered what the Starship is like on the inside? So far, images shared by SpaceX and Elon Musk have shown the exterior design of the amazing spacecraft, but his inner appearance has always been a mystery. At least until now. A video filtered and disseminated by the portal Space explored shows it in detail.

The clip, which is barely 10 seconds long, appears to have been recorded by a SpaceX employee and, judging from the accompanying text, could have been shared via Snapchat. The aforementioned medium has not been able to accredit the author and cannot guarantee the recording date of the same, so final design could be much more advanced than the pictures show. Still, it is extremely interesting to see the spacious interior of the Starship’s upper capsule.

At the moment, it is only equipped with what appears to be compressed gas cylinders. Inside the Starship, let us remember, it will be 9 meters in diameter. They are quite considerable dimensions and more than enough to be equipped with common areas. It is expected that private compartments or even an “observation gallery” and a shelter for geomagnetic storms will also be installed in that space.

Interestingly, it is not the first time that we have seen a leaked video showing some of the parts of the amazing SpaceX spacecraft. A few months ago, a “youtuber” managed to sneak into the facilities that the company has in Texas and Record motors of the SN11 model.

The Starship will make its first orbital flight in 2022

Credit: Darrell Etherington

The objective of the Starship, remember, is to perform flights with humans or cargo to Mars and the Moon. Meanwhile, the gigantic spacecraft has carried out a multitude of take-off and landing tests – many of them unsuccessful – and everything indicates that it will make its first orbital flight at the beginning of the year. At least, Elon Musk expects it, who also assured that the launch could carry “a lot of risk.”

The spacecraft consists of two main modules: the ship itself (Starship) and the Super Heavy rocket, which consists of 29 Raptor engines. Indeed, Musk has also warned his employees that the production problems of this engine could have serious consequences for SpaceX. Among them, bankruptcy. The company, meanwhile, is working