Once the madness passes by Spider-Man: No Way Home, the fandom Marvel will focus its attention on upcoming productions in the near future. One of the most anticipated is, of course, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will again be directed by James Gunn. Although there is too much secrecy surrounding the film – a normal situation – a recent report has uncovered its main villain.

According to the information it collects The Direct, a portal that usually has reliable information about future productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be High Evolutionary, also know as Herbert Wyndham. This is a character that first appeared in The Mighty Thor # 134, a comic published during 1966. It was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, two symbols of Marvel.

Herbert Wyndham, before becoming a fearsome villain, was a scientist with an interest in genetic manipulation. Eventually, and with Phaeder’s help, Wyndham managed to create serums to evolve certain animals and humans – he is credited with the “creation” of Spider-Woman. Eventually, High Evolutionary created a machine to evolve that he exploited for his own benefit. He obtained multiple superhuman abilities that made him very dangerous.

In the past we had already heard some rumors about the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Specifically, that the antagonist will be the creator of Rocket. Although the name was not mentioned at the time, We Got This Covered anticipated that the story revolves around the raccoon and its creator trying to capture it. Obviously, the rest of your space colleagues are not going to allow it.

Both reports make sense because, as mentioned above, High Evolutionary did evolutionary experiments on animals. It is also expected that Adam warlock appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with the interpretation of Will poulter. Interestingly, Warlock was one of the characters that faced High Evolutionary in the comics. If no further unexpected delays arise, the feature will be released exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2023.