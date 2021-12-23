For this reason, Napse, a company specialized in automation solutions for retailers, gives some tips to make our purchases on these dates.

How to compare prices

The easiest way to compare is to look for the price of it in different online stores and multi-category sites such as Amazon, Claro Shop, Linio or Mercado Libre. It is also recommended to look for similar products from other brands to know the variety and characteristics of each one and choose the one that best suits what you want.

Another option to find the best deal is through applications and online comparators, which are ideal for seeing the evolution of the prices of specific items over time.

Some of the most popular are Mercado Track, which is a Google Chrome extension to view the behavior of offers in Mercado Libre; while Keepa is the alternative to identify the variation of prices, even for months or years, on Amazon. In addition, there are other platforms such as Tiendeo and Buscaya that show promotions in real time from multiple stores.

“This is an increasingly common practice in Mexico, in fact, 6 out of 10 buyers tend to search directly on the websites or applications of the brands and stores of their interest, on social networks or advertisements, before making a decision about purchase ”, explains Antonio Rivero, Commercial Director of Napse.

Review the purchase conditions

Another important point to take into account are the possible returns and exchanges. At this time, most purchases are usually to entertain a loved one and if you go to a store, physical or virtual, that does not have simple exchange or return processes, you may be giving away a problem.

To find out if a brand offers easy solutions to common inconveniences, such as changing size, it is necessary to check that the return policies clearly indicate the time, requirements and conditions for making any changes; if they are available on the website, the process is likely to be straightforward.

In the case of purchases in a physical store, it is usual that the return or exchange can be made right there, but it is advisable to check in advance if the product can be returned at another branch, or even online.