We are all already rushing our preparations for the Christmas holidays and adapting a little on the fly to the health situation this year, but without losing the illusion and desire to celebrate at home as circumstances allow us. If so much uncertainty has left you still with the menus half planned, we come today with another good load of ideas for Christmas.

Our walk through the gastronomy of the Internet always leaves us a good compilation of recipes and proposals of the most varied, because for a good fan of the kitchen Christmas is big words. We love preparing special dishes or recovering traditional recipes, doing ourselves a little more and allowing ourselves specific whims to entertain and share with our loved ones.

So let’s go to the mess with this Christmas menu that we assemble today thanks to recipes festive but simple, showy but relatively fast, that allow us to show off at home without having to live the parties enslaved in the kitchen.

Appetizers and starters

Partridge pate and caramelized sesame truffles from Les receptes del Miquel.

We take out the tray of appetizers to open our mouths with some cod brandade volcanoes that Maite en Antojo has prepared for us in your kitchen. If we take out for a while we can mark homemade volcanoes using quality puff pastry, but otherwise we will manage with some purchased. The brandade is delicious and perfect to start a menu.

We can accompany them with the originals partridge pate truffles with sesame from Les receptes del Miquel, very simple to prepare and that can also be left ready in advance, or with a warmer dish such as asparagus and mushroom cream from Ross Gastronomica, who always crave creamy these days.

Asparagus and mushroom cream from RossGastronómica.

Other options that marry perfectly together are the fuet tartar that Mar de My sweet and salty recipes teaches us and the artichoke and prawn salad from La cocina de Bétulo, a simple but festive pair of starters that combines sea and mountains, for all tastes.

The main course

Monkfish and prawn meatballs from ChupChupChup.

Meat or fish? There are proposals for all palates and we start with a special dish for those who have little ones at home, who may be more picky when it comes to eating when it comes to getting out of their usual diet. The monkfish and prawn meatballs ChupChupChup will delight young and old, they can also be left half ready in advance and we can make them with other fish that we like or find in the fishmonger at a good price.

A fish that does not fail on any occasion is hake if it is of quality, and it does not require great complications. The recipe of hake gratin from Raúl in Contingo on the beach! It looks very succulent, with that delicate leek béchamel that puts the icing on the plate.

Roe deer with grapes from Xabier Gutiérrez cook.

For those who prefer meats, we propose two absolutely festive dishes that are sure to get out of our routine, but without many culinary difficulties. On the one hand the traditional Stuffed turkey from Loleta, who suggests using truffled breast fillets with a Porto cream sauce; and on the other the roe deer with grapes by Xabier Gutiérrez cook, a very interesting hunting option for those who are encouraged by something more special at this time.

Christmas sweets and desserts

Pineapple and Marshmallow or Ambrosia Salad from MJ’s Recipes.

We finished the menu, how could it be less, with ideas for desserts and some Christmas sweets to fill up the tabletop tray, which are two different and not mutually exclusive things. And although it is not a dessert in itself, it seems to us that jamaican sangria Piloncillo and vanilla itself could exercise that function, as it is well loaded with fruits and spices, perfect as a festive brooch without abusing it.

We like the freshest, most fruity and creamy desserts as a finishing touch to a party menu, such as the pineapple and marshmallow or ambrosia salad from MJ’s recipes, very suggestive with that name, or the original blueberry jam tiramisu from Asopaipas, as easy as possible. We even fancy that we could crown it with the pistachio cream from Marichu recipes … and mine, which looks like it can be eaten by the spoonful.

Pistachio cream from Marichu recipes … and mine.

And for the after-dinner table, because things always drag on after dinner, or for coffee the next day, nothing like the Christmas macaroons from Caught in my kitchen or the sweets chocolate shortbread Knife and fork, also great to make with children and thus have a good time entertaining them at home.

