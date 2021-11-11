

11/11/2021 at 18:28 CET



LaLiga included in the complaint brief that is sent weekly to the Anti-Violence Commission and the Competition Committee the offensive songs that occurred during the last day of LaLiga Santander, at the Benito Villamarín stadium during the match between Betis and Sevilla, as well as in the Balaídos stadium, on the occasion of the duel between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona.

At the Betic stadium, LaLiga indicates that six minutes before the start of the match, “some 2,000 local fans located in the central sectors of Gol Sur and Grada Baja sang in a coordinated and choral way for ten seconds. ‘The Giralda of our city will see only one team cry, the bastard and painful team, the team of the whores of Pizjuán“, being accompanied by the sound of drums”.

Also, in the 11th minute of the match, some 600 visiting fans located in the Visiting North Stand, where the Sevilla fans were located, sang in a coordinated and choral way, the song ‘Puta Betis, oé’ “

This same song, according to LaLiga’s complaint letter, was repeated throughout the game on four other occasions in minutes 27, 45, 63 and 83.

In response to these chants and “coming from the different stands the local fans sang in a choral and coordinated way for approximately five seconds the chant” Puta Sevilla, puta Sevilla “.

At minute 61 “some 2,000 local fans located in the central sectors of Gol Sur and Grada Baja intoned in a choral and coordinated way for ten seconds’ What the press says makes my dick sweat, because this passion does not understand laws no policemen. “

For his part, in the Balaídos stadium “About 500 local fans, located in the Rio Bajo ring, sang in the 57th minute in a choral and coordinated way for approximately eight seconds the chant ‘Puta Barça, whore Barça, eh’, being accompanied by the sound of drums. “

LaLiga weekly denounces those songs that incite violence or have an insulting or intolerant content, which are listed as prohibited and therefore punishable behaviors, both in the Code of Sports Discipline of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and in the legislation against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport.