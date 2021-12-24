

Dec 23, 2021 at 17:04 CET



In the spirit of continuing to offer new entertainment experiences for all its fans, especially the youngest, LaLiga has created, together with Sports & Life, for the first time, an official macro concert with top international artists and leaders in the charts. The first edition of Oh my Gol! It will be held on June 11 at the RCDEStadium in Barcelona with a fancy poster starring Rauw Alejandro, María Becerra and DJ Steve Aoki.

Oh My Goal! LaLiga Music Experience will change its location every year, celebrating all its editions in LaLiga Santander stadiums, with RCD Espanyol de Barcelona being the first host in 2022. The organization and production of these concerts will be provided by Sports & Life, the soccer player Andrés Iniesta’s agency, who will face this exciting challenge for the next three seasons.

The sale of tickets for Oh My Gol! LaLiga Music Experience is available from Tuesday, December 21 Through the website ohmygol.es, by the hand of FEVER.

“It is a unique event, a musical experience without precedent in the Spanish scene,” explains Vicenç Fàbregas, Sports & Life Director of Sports & Entertainment. And he adds, “the boundaries of entertainment are completely blurring. Our goal is to offer a unique experience with the best artists of the moment and hand in hand with LaLiga, with the aim of bringing together the different hobbies of football and music in an incomparable show & rdquor ;.

“With this initiative, LaLiga wants to continue uniting football and emotion, this time through music, a universal language closely linked to our sport and which was already present in LaLiga’s dna. We are sure that thanks to Sports & Life’s work it will be a complete success & rdquor ;, affirms Óscar Mayo, LaLiga Executive General Director.

Poster for Oh My Gol! LaLiga Music Experience 2022

In just two years, Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro has made a place for himself in urban musicay has collaborated with the likes of Jennifer López, Selena Gómez and Camilo, and has more than 36 million monthly listeners on Spotify. All of you has become his best and greatest cover letter.

Argentina María Becerra has emerged this year in the Latin music scene after starting his social media career. His collaborations on topics like ¿Qué más then? from J Balvin or Wow Wow by Becky G finished her position as one of the artists with the greatest projection in the Latin American market. His social networks are the focus of attention for his fans, bringing together more than 7 million followers on Instagram alone.

For its part, Steve Aoki is considered among the ten best DJs in the world according to the prestigious magazine DJ Mag. Nominated for a Grammy for Best Electronic Dance Album in 2013, Aoki has played in the best venues and the most massive festivals in the world, like Coachella, Glastonbury or Tomorrowland. The American has turned his shows into something more than a musical show and has collaborated with references such as Will.I.AM, LMFAO, Kid Cudi and Travis Barker, among others.