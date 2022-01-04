Jan 04, 2022 at 15:04 CET

EFE

The australian Nick kyrgios He reported that he will not participate in the ATP 250 in Melbourne due to his physical problems that he describes as similar to the characteristic symptoms of covid-19 despite having received several negative results in the last week.

The local tennis player could have faced the Spanish in a hypothetical semifinal Rafael Nadal (1), who debuted with victory in the doubles modality with his compatriot Jaume munar after five months of inactivity in official competition.

“I am not one hundred percent, so I need to take this week to be ready for the Sydney tournament that starts next week & rdquor ;, he said in a statement issued by the organization of the event.