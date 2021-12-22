INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford in the second half as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 20-10 on Tuesday in a game rescheduled by the COVID-19.

Kupp broke the record of Isaac Bruce, who had had the most receptions for the Rams in a season. He did it in the third quarter, catching a six-yard throw to score.

It was the 120th reception in his spectacular year. The NFL leader in receptions broke the tie with a 29-yard play for another touchdown with 10:48 left.

The action capped a perfect pass from Stafford and an 88-yard drive.

Stafford threw for 244 yards and Sony Michel ran for 92 for the Rams (10-4), in a game that was due to take place on Sunday but was postponed as both teams were decimated by coronavirus outbreaks.

Kupp had nine receptions for 136 yards and Los Angeles caught up with Arizona at the top of the NFC West with three games remaining. Still, the Cardinals have an advantage in the tiebreaker criteria.