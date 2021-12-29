KIA Sportage 2022, all the prices of the expected and electrified compact SUV

The new KIA Sportage 2022 already has prices and is ready to start its commercial journey in Spain. The new generation of KIA’s successful and popular compact SUV unveils major new features. Some improvements that happen, among other things, by an increase in the commitment to electrification. The range is made up of a multitude of finishes and engines.

Everything is ready for the arrival of the new KIA Sportage 2022 to Spanish dealers. The order book will be opened imminently and, although its commercial launch has not yet started, we already know all the prices of the highly anticipated model of KIA. The renewal of the KIA compact SUV is one of the launches that has generated the most expectation. And it is that it is a true best seller in a category where competition is voracious.

The Sportage has undergone a total renovation. What’s more, on a technical level we are facing a totally new vehicle. It opens from platform to exterior and interior design through a mechanical section in which the commitment of the South Korean manufacturer to sustainable mobility is evident.

The new KIA Sportage 2022 already has prices in Spain

The range of the new KIA Sportage 2022



KIA has structured the new Sportage range in different trim levels, which is crucial to be able to set a sale price that is as affordable as possible while offering intermediate versions and other more complete as well as exclusive ones. Those interested in getting the new generation of the South Korean SUV have at their disposal four trim levels. It’s about the endings Concept, Drive, Tech Y GT-Line.

The brand is aware of the importance of this model, and therefore has decided to celebrate in style the commercial launch of the new Sportage. All the meat has been put on the grill and, proof of this, is that for a certain time the meat will be offered Launch Edition version, a special edition characterized by offering a very good relationship between equipment and price.

The Launch Edition finish will only be accessible for one of the full hybrid engines (HEV) that make up the range. A clear nod to the role that KIA has given to the hybrid variants of the new Sportage.

Video contact with the new KIA Sportage, one of the most anticipated models of recent times

The engines of the new KIA Sportage 2022

With regard to the mechanical section, it is enough to take a quick look at the offer proposed by KIA to realize that the new Sportage bets without complexes on electrification. It will land at dealerships accompanied by a selection of gasoline and diesel engines as well as different hybrid versions (HEV).

Gasoline options go through a 1.6-liter T-GDi 150 hp engine available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In both cases with front wheel drive. One step above is a 1.6 T-GDi 180 hp engine

associated exclusively with the automatic transmission and a 4×4 traction system. The two gasoline engines are electrified with 48 volt light hybrid technology (MHEV).

The diesel range is wider. The access block is a 115 hp 1.6 CRDI engine non-electrified, with six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. You can also choose a 136 hp 1.6 CRDi engine with light hybridization and available with manual or automatic transmission as well as in both traction configurations for the two transmissions.

The technological cockpit of the new KIA Sportage 2022

Last but not least, a hybrid version (HEV) that develops a power of 230 CV and is offered with front-wheel drive and with 4-wheel drive.

Prices of the KIA Sportage 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Concept Drive Tech GT-Line Launch Edition 1.6 CRDi 115 CV 6v € 35,075 – – – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV iMT MHEV € 34,275 € 36,675 € 39,575 – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV iMT MHEV 4×4 – – € 42,475 – – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV DCT MHEV – – € 41,675 € 46,775 – 1.6 CRDi 136 CV DCT MHEV 4×4 – – € 44,575 € 50,375 – 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV 6v MHEV – € 33,275 € 36,175 – – 1.6 T-GDi 150 CV DCT MHEV – – € 38,275 € 43,375 – 1.6 T-GDi 180 CV MHEV DCT 4×4 – – € 44,325 € 50,125 – 1.6 HEV 230 CV – € 38,325 € 41,225 € 46,325 € 46,025 1.6 HEV 230 CV 4×4 – – € 44,125 € 49,925 –

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

It’s important to put attention on the range is incomplete. Over the next few months, new versions will be introduced that will allow for a broadening of the range of options. Later will come the plug-in hybrid variants (PHEV) that will allow the new Sportage to face such outstanding models as the Peugeot 3008 or the Ford Kuga. And what is equally important, to be in a position to offer the same hybrid variants as the Hyundai Tucson.