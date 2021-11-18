Kia has managed to break a record for autonomy and charging power held by Tesla since 2015.

Tesla has always been the main benchmark for electric mobility in the market. Since the launch of the Model S in 2012, the company has not stopped improve your battery-based proposition. After the success achieved in recent years, the main manufacturers in the market have begun to make significant investments around the electric car. As a consequence, the first models capable of approaching the Palo Alto signature models are being observed.

It all started with the Porsche Taycan, a model that, in terms of charging power, can make it very difficult for any of Tesla’s proposals. For a few months, Kia showed how the price was not at odds with the competition. The EV6 model is, already, one of the main references in the market for its multiple dynamic qualities and, above all, those related to its electrical technology. So much so that it has managed to break a record in the hands of Tesla.

What can be the aspirations of an electric car in real driving? To find out, a good way to prove your worth is to bet on the approach of a trip to know what are the records regarding consumption and waiting times while charging the batteries. The South Korean company has considered making a proposal copied directly from the one made by Tesla some time ago. After that, a new brand has been established.

The route in question has followed a route between New York City and Los Angeles. After its conclusion, it has been possible to confirm to what extent we are facing a variant that stands out, mainly, for its efficiency in terms of autonomy and, of course, performance when plugging in the vehicle to the current. Thus it has been possible to demonstrate how the latest innovations are approaching lower price levels.

Let us see, therefore, what are the characteristics that have allowed the Kia EV6 to register this new record, why we are facing a manufacturer with a differential load capacity in the market and, above all, how it has been possible to improve the brand in up to 5 hours compared to the numbers achieved by the manufacturer based in Palo Alto.

Kia demonstrates with the EV6 the value of the electric car to make long routes

Is it possible to travel with an electric car? The truth is that, if we stick to the record raised by Kia, the answer should be yes. This is the conclusion that can be reached after analyzing how it has been possible to make a route of 4,634 kilometers in a shorter period of time than usual. In total, it has been practically a week of testing, which has shown how well a car with batteries is prepared for its foray into long trips.

Among the most outstanding qualities of this particular model lies the load power. In fact, the average time that the test unit has been has been 20 minutes. Thanks to this, it has been possible to improve a registry that had been present for several years. In total, it took 7 hours, 10 minutes and 1 second of charging to complete the journey, which shows how efficient the charging system associated with the South Korean firm is.

As can be read in the specialized portal InsideEV’s, the previous mark was in a total of 12 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 19 seconds. It is true that, at that time, the Supercharger network did not offer the power levels that yes they are currently accepted. Despite this, it seems difficult for Tesla to easily revalidate this title. Even so, it is too early to tell yet.

A more efficient charging system in a new generation of vehicles

Apparently the first estimates they talk about a stop every 211 kilometers. This average can be used to understand the uses of a vehicle that stands out, mainly, for being a benchmark in sustainable mobility. Can a vehicle that requires stopping to charge the batteries after 211 kilometers an option to enjoy on the road? Currently, there are still limitations in terms of charging infrastructure, but yes.

A strategy for the massive installation of high-power loading stations is expected to begin over the next few years. This is undoubtedly one of the most important challenges for automotive manufacturers in the coming years. The arrival of the Kia EV6 demonstrates the democratization of the electric car As for its price, a very positive aspect that will have to be taken into account when choosing our next car.

And you, do you think that these types of vehicles are not options prepared for the ecological transition? It is too early to know, but everything seems to indicate that the user will also have to modify, to some extent, their consumption patterns. Maybe, stop every 200 kilometers for about 20 minutes it may be the general trend that must be done in order to put aside the conventional mechanics.

