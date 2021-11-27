Since the arrival of the iPhone in 2007, Apple has released one update of its software a year, before iPhone OS and now iOS. This made perfect sense in the early days of the “smartphone era” that launched the iPhone, there were many ideas and novelties that could be implemented. However, iOS is already a very established system, not as many new features are introduced as before So does it still make sense to release an iOS update a year?

We are talking about iOS but it is something perfectly applicable to other systems such as macOS. They have reached a ripening point, that the problems to be solved and the possible improvements are minimal. Therefore, Apple can no longer introduce a large list of improvements on an annual basis in a “big update” of the system.

In a way, Apple has already stopped giving importance to annual updates. Many of the novelties presented by Apple in the launch of iOS 15 have been arriving with updates 15.1 or 15.2, months after the official launch.

That is, Apple is including more and more news when it really has them ready. What’s more, versions like iOS 7, iOS 8 or iOS 9 only had 3 or 4 big updates. In iOS 14 we reached version 14.8, that is, we had 7 major updates.

Wouldn’t this make more sense? No need to release major software updates, Apple could simply be introducing the news progressively throughout the year. It might even be better for the user as there are many “minor improvements” that Apple is delaying to release with a new “big” system update. For example we have recent options such as the grid view in FaceTime, or the widgets in iPadOS, which could have been launched earlier and not wait for iOS 15.

I admit that it is a quite controversial idea, and that it goes against all marketing lessons. Releasing an update with a lot of new features creates a lot more buzz than introducing new features slowly. But there will come a time when it will make sense, I don’t know if we’ll be anywhere near that point.

