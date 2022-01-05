Keanu Reeves donated to the fight against cancer | Atomix

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors of the moment. Not only have her roles captivated audiences, but her actions behind the camera have also won the hearts of millions of people. In this way, an act was recently unveiled that will surely make this your favorite playwright, since donated a large part of his salary for The Matrix to the fight against cancer.

When the original tape of The Matrix was released, Keanu Reeves received $ 10 million for his work, plus $ 35 million for the success of the film at the box office. Of this amount, It was revealed that the actor donated $ 31.5 million, 70% of his earnings, to the fight against cancer.

According to Keeves, in 1991 his sister was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer that affects the tissues that make up the blood, with which she battled for 10 years. Although for 2001 it went into remission, this did not mean that the author stopped supporting this fight, quite the contrary. In 2009 it was revealed that the actor had a private foundation that has been helping children’s hospitals and research since approximately 2004.

Keanu Reeves is a great person. He may well have spent all his money on his motorcycle collection, or something else, but he has chosen to support the fight against cancer. Along with this, his attitude towards life always manages to get a smile out of people.

Via: Lad Bible