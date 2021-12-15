Keanu Reeves is currently one of the actors who most attracts the spotlight. This is due, of course, to the imminent premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the popular science fiction franchise. Curiously, in a recent interview with the actor, he was questioned on issues unrelated to the long-awaited film. Among them his participation as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, whose launch ended up being a major disaster.

During November 2020, weeks before the release of said title, CD Projekt Red stated that Keanu Reeves had already had the opportunity to play it. In fact, they hinted that he had quite liked it. “He played it. But as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it. But definitely played it and loved it“said Adam Kiciński, president of the Polish study. Now, more than a year later, we find out that it was all a lie.

When questioned by The Verge about whether he already played Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves responded with a resounding “No”, adding: “I mean, I’ve seen demos, but I’ve never played it.”. Of course, his statement puts CD Projekt Red in a bad light again; the Poles resorted to lies to increase anticipation for the game. Let us remember that at that time we were still not aware of the misfortune that was coming.

We all know the outcome. Cyberpunk 2077 It reached the market incomplete, with a myriad of bugs and performance problems, mainly on the previous generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). On these consoles it was impossible to play it, prompting Sony and Microsoft to offer refunds. In the case of the Japanese, they even removed the game from the PlayStation Store. It was an unprecedented case that led CD Projekt to ruin as far as image is concerned.

Till the date, CD Projekt still can’t fix Cyberpunk 2077 to 100%, although the multiple updates have solved its biggest problems. For its part, the update next-gen, which will allow to take advantage of the technical potential of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, was delayed until 2022. Basically, all the news that has surrounded the Polish company during the last year is negative. Now Keanu Reeves himself has exposed them.