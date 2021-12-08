The sensation series of the moment, at least in what specifically refers to the catalog of Disney plus, it is Hawk Eye. The new one production Marvel, while starring the eponymous hero, is also giving space to characters who are just making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them is Kate bishop, whose interpretation is the responsibility of Hailee steinfeld.

If something has distinguished the Marvel Cinematic Universe throughout its history, it is that the introduction of a new character, no matter how brief, always has repercussions in the future. Eventually, Kate Bishop will have more important participations and will even star in his own production. And if well Hawk Eye It has not yet come to an end, there is already talk of what will be the next appearance of Steinfeld in the successful universe.

According to information from Midgard times via The DisInsider, Kate Bishop would have a stake in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a key Phase 4 film. According to various reports, this feature film will feature Kang the Conqueror, whom we already had a look at in Loki. It is believed that this will be the villain who will take over from Thanos when it comes to his importance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios | Disney plus

Sources close to the aforementioned media assure that Hailee Steinfeld was seen on the film set from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Obviously, it would not make sense for the actress to attend the set if she was not involved in the film. It should be mentioned, of course, that filming has not started yet.

Kate Bishop and the Young Avengers

Sooner or later, Kate Bishop will join forces with other characters to form the Young Avengers. Therefore, no one should be surprised that she begins to take center stage as Phase 4 unfolds. Let’s not forget that Cassie Lang, daughter of Scott Lang (Ant-Man), will become the heroine. Stature and will also join the Young Avengers.

Hawk Eye is the new marvel series that you can only see on Disney + Premiere: November 24

If there are no more obstacles on the way, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere on July 28, 2023, so we still have a long waiting period. While that happens, you can enjoy Hawk Eye on Disney plus.