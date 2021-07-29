Wroclaw (Poland), 06/01/2021.- A view of a tray EFE / EPA / MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI / Archive



Germán Cruz Silva, Second District Judge for Administrative Matters in Mexico City, denied a suspension to the parents of a minor. They wanted the little one to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The parents of Rodrigo “R” asked for an amparo so that their son was included in the National Vaccination Campaign. But the judge ruled that approving the request would have been a violation of the National Plan, since it contemplated inoculating those who could be more at risk by becoming infected.

“Although it is true that, in said plan, as part of the control measures to face covid-19, the application of an effective vaccine against this disease is found, the truth is that it only establishes as a short-term objective. medium-term, immunize at least 70% of the population against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, of which 100% of the health personnel who work in the care of covid19 correspond, and 95% of the population from sixteen years old, ”he explains.

Information in development