Jose Eduardo Derbez confessed that on one occasion he tried to try a new type of narcotics, however, it has been one of the worst experiences that he has had with this type of substances, and he repeated it only at the insistence of a friend.

Victoria Ruffo’s son, José Eduardo Derbez, acknowledged that he has made a bad name for himself that has caused his friends to think that he agrees to try any type of substance, something that would not be entirely true, and that is why has bad memories experimenting with CBD gummies.

In this week’s episode of Members On Air, the drivers revealed what their bad reputation is, why it originated or what has led them to do. While Yordi Pink He recalled that since his participation in Big Brother VIP they cross it out of being very bad at math, Paul stanley confessed that he is reputed to be womanizer and Raúl Araiza of being on the cover of magazines due to controversies.

Derbez has a bad reputation for being an alcoholic, but he denied this, as he assured that he only has “times”, which are normally his vacations, in which he can get drunk as many times as he wants, however, when he is working he commits himself to what he wants. makes and puts aside controlled substances.

Before this confession Jorge Donkey Van Rankin asked him if he really only ingested alcoholic beverages or had tried other things such as marijuana, to this he replied that he has tried it, but it has made his stomach very bad and the effect it causes has not been the most has pleased.

This is why he recounted the first time he ate CBD gummies on a trip to Miami, Florida. As he recalled, he I did not want to try them because these types of substances have always produced Negative effects, but on that occasion he accepted because a friend convinced him that they were in the perfect place and time to do it.

Reluctantly, he asked her to share the jelly bean, and they split it in two, although the piece that he ingested was much smaller than that of his friend. In a short time he began to feel a great discomfort.

“I started to feel bad. Well, to the extent that I went to the bathroom and saw a girl (who) told me: ‘What did you get into?’, like this ”, recalled the son of Eugenio Derbez.

The same actor I did not understand what I was feeling nor what was happening with his body, because even when he saw his reflection in the mirror it gave him the impression that he was fine, but at the same time no, he looked bad.

When he came out of the bathroom, he realized that while he couldn’t even stand, his friend was enjoying the party as if he had not ingested the same as him, so he even thought that what he had eaten was a part of the gummy in which the CBD had been concentrated or that he had been the unique to eat it.

His companion assured him that it was not one of the two things, so he decided to lie down on a cot to wait for the effect to pass, but it was a very slow process.

Despite this bad experience, the next day José Eduardo he ate another gummy again only because of his bad reputation, as he explained that his friends always convince him by assuring him that he, being a person of the media, has ingested these types of substances on other occasions.

