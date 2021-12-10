Jon Kent, the son of Superman, could have his series for television

The DC Universe continues to expand its horizons to digital platforms and Jon Kent, Superman’s son, could make the leap from the cartoons to his own television series

One of the most important revelations of the year occurred in the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El # 5, where Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane who began operating as Superman, declared himself bisexual, which he called the attention of audiences, something that could lead to his solo television series.

According to the geekosity site, Warner Bros. is analyzing the possibility of producing a series based on Jon Kent, which will reach digital platforms. Greg Berlanti would be the producer of this television project.

Currently in the television series Superman & Lois, actor Jordan Elsass plays Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, but this character would be based on the comics that Tom Taylor writes, so it would not be related to the series that will premiere on January 11 its second season.

New times come to DC Comics

The LGBT community has begun to gain important spaces within the DC Universe, not only with the bisexuality of Superboy, other characters such as Kate Kane, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, John Constantine and Alan Scott, the first Green Lantern who impacted readers by know their sexual orientations.

Tom Taylor, author of Superman: Son of Kal-El reflects on the incorporation of characters from the LGBT community in DC stories.

“Over the years in this industry, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that I’ve been rejected by queer characters and stories. I felt like I was disappointing the people I loved every time this happened. But today we are in a very different and much more welcome place than we were ten, or even five years ago… I have always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is out today”.

Johnathan Kent’s series as Superman will join other productions such as the Batgirl, Black Canary, Blue Beetle films, and the Peacemaker, Green Lantern, Gotham City Police Department and The Penguin series, which will reach digital platforms.

