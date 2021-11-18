Contrary to the trend of festival directors, Pedro Almodóvar wants to direct a Batgirl movie, “but I would have to do it my way”

Let’s be honest: Hollywood has lived in its last years of superhero cinema, but Hollywood rarely recognizes this cinema in its many awards shows and festivals. Beyond the statuettes awarded to costumes, makeup or special effects, few talents who participate in superhero films are able to sneak up on the nominations.

And from a few years to now, several of the multi-award-winning directors have been given the task of reviling the production of Marvel and DC. And although we are not going to return to the comments of the ludidos filmmakers in this space, we are struck by a brief statement by La Mancha director Pedro Almodóvar, perhaps the most important living cinematographic creator in Spain and who says he is interested in Batgirl.

Pedro Almodóvar wants to direct a Batgirl movie

In a recent Variety article entitled “Jane Campion Will Never Direct a Superhero Movie: ‘I Hate Them'”, the author of the note, Marc Malkin, takes up a statement from the Spanish filmmaker. The text says:

“However, Pedro Almodóvar has told me that he would not mind offering his version of superheroes. ‘I would like to do something with Batgirl, but I would have to do it my way,’ she told me at the AFI Fest screening of her film Parallel Mothers.

A version of Batgirl in Pedro Almodóvar’s vision would undoubtedly be somewhat controversial, but if it follows the path that Joker (2019) opened, it will also be worth seeing.

Possible titles for a Batgirl movie by Pedro Almodóvar?

Commissioned on the brink of a nervous breakdown

All about my father

Talk to Joker

Far away hoods

Source: Variety

