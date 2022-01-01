These are some of the SMASH and DC Comics Mexico releases in 2022!

Discover some of the launches and surprises that DC Comics Mexico and SMASH will have throughout 2022

2022 is a reality. At SMASH and DC Comics México we are prepared to bring you the best stories, where action, adrenaline and emotion will be part of the main ingredients of the new adventures that will come to your hands with the new releases.

From new proposals such as Future State, to consolidated stories starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more. Not forgetting young people and children with stories full of adventure and heart, in releases that you cannot miss.

This is just a part of the SMASH and DC Comics Mexico launches in 2022. And we recommend you follow our official social media accounts and keep track of SMASH where we will inform you before anyone else of the sale date of these titles and more surprises.

DC Adventures

The youngest of the house have been captivated by titles that not only bring them closer to the DC Universe, but also help them to carry transcendental moments of their lives.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Rachel, Superman of Smallville and Shadow of the Batgirl will be just some of the releases that DC Adventures will bring for you in 2022

DC Modern Classics

It does not matter if it is the first time you read these adventures, or you are looking for a new edition of Great Deeds. Modern DC Classics brings you closer to moments that have marked the history of DC Comics throughout the years.

In 2022, enjoy stories like Superman: For All Seasons, the Batman: Arkham saga, focused on villains like Riddler and Penguin. As well as Flashpoint: The World of Flashpoint, with protagonists like Batman and Flash, they are just some of the releases that we will bring for you.

DC Definitive Edition

To get closer to the extensive mythology that the DC Universe offers us, the Definitive Edition volumes are a great option to meet the most important characters. Or to learn more about the fearsome villains.

DC Comics Mexico will bring editions of the stature of Green Arrow: Year One, Batman Adventures: Batgirl — A League of Her Own and Black Adam Dark Age, among the several titles that we will bring you throughout this 2022.

DC Deluxe

Great stories deserve a luxurious presentation, something that DC Comics Mexico has brought you for a decade. And 2022 will not be the exception with stories that will take you beyond the established limits.

Batman: Ego and Catwoman: When in Rome are just some of the titles that DC Comics Mexico will bring you in Deluxe Edition format, in a 2022 full of emotions

DC Essential Edition

From stories that marked a watershed in DC Comics, to the sagas that you should not miss, DC Essential Editions brings you important feats that every good fan must have in their collection.

Batman: Year One, Hush and Flashpoint are some of the titles that will reach your hands throughout 2022 through DC Essential Editions, a format that you cannot lose track of in 2022.

DC Universe: Future State

If you were intrigued by the future of the DC Universe after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal, wait no more. At last, Universo DC: Future State arrives in Mexico, in volumes that you should not lose sight of.

DC Future State will take you on a journey from the near future to the end of time. To witness the fates of heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Justice League, Teen Titans, and many more.

The Next Batman, Justice League and Superman are just some of the titles that will be released throughout 2022.

