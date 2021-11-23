It is a bird? It is a plane? No! It’s John Krasinski, who joins a long line of Superman movie stars, for the animated DC League of Super-Pets.

The DC Universe expands its horizons and animation is its new goal, where the League of Super-Pets has finally found its next Superman interpreter, a responsibility that will fall on the shoulders of John Krasinski.

Through his twitter account, actor John Krasinski confirmed that he will lend his voice to Superman in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets

Always wanted to do a buddy movie with @TheRock . Well, these are the roles we were born to play! (FYI… DJ’s the one with the tongue) @DCSuperPets !! pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4 – John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) November 22, 2021

“I always wanted to make a ‘buddy’ movie with The Rock. Well, those are the roles we were born for! (By the way, Dwayne Johnson is the one with the tongue sticking out)”.

In the image Superman wears the uniform with the House El logo with the dark background. In reference to the first animated appearance of the Man of Steel in animation.

Krasinski opted to go to DC Comics

Krasinski is one of the actors whose name has come up to join big-budget productions. The filmmaker and actor is the firm candidate to head the cast of the first family of La Casa de Enfrente.

The League of Super-pets voice cast is led by Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Kevin Hart, who play Krypto (Superman) and Ace (Batman) respectively.

This voice cast is also joined by Vanessa Bayer as PB (Wonder Woman), Natasha Lyonne as Merton the Turtle (Flash), and Diego Luna as Chip (Green Lantern). Also in the cast are Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor.

The story is authored by Jared Stern, who also directs this DC Comics animated adventure that will hit the big screen on May 20, 2022.

