A diplomatic boycott would mean that a delegation of US officials would not attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in February.

Governments often send a delegation of high-ranking diplomats to the opening ceremonies, in a show of international support for the thousands of athletes from around the world who participate. The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20.

Activists and some members of Congress from both parties have been pressuring the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.

The US government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western region of Xinjiang, accusations that Beijing denies.