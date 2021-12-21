Dec 21, 2021 at 09:28 CET

MC

Pianist James Rhodes has announced on its social networks that it is positive in coronavirus. The well-known musician wanted to leave a message on Instagram for his followers. “Well my Christmas is screwed up,” he begins.

He is not the only known person who has been infected with covid-19 in recent days. This Monday, Rafa Nadal confirmed his positive after having dinner with the king emeritus.

So, this Tuesday Rhodes left a clear message to his followers with a photo of a positive antigen test: “Although I want to say this: this year I married the most incredible woman, a child protection law came into force that made Spain in the number one country in the world for child safety, I received my Spanish passport, published a book, gave some concerts in incredible places and I overcame a depression that, at times, threatened to overwhelm me completely. All in all, a year of motherfucking“, He has written.

“I am now Covid positive and I feel absolutely terrible. I’m in bed with a pain that you shit. But I am thankful for so much. Much. And I wish you all the best possible end of the year “, he asserted to add that” I am without a family for Christmas and Kings but I feel that here in Spain I have an adoptive family always close. Thanks from my heart”.