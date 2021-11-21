Four young people recorded the moment in which they beat an older adult outside the Mayor Market in the capital of Jalisco and then spread it on their social networks last Thursday, November 18. After being located, their parents went with them to learn of the investigations and the corresponding punishment.

For no specific reason, one of the teenagers who wore a shorts gray and a white shirt beat up the senior citizen who was standing between Pino Suarez and Ángulo streets, while the others watched and another of them recorded the attack, presumably due to an internet challenge derived from the famous series “Squid game”.

The four teenagers were identified by Twitter usersAfter they published the clip that caused discontent among Internet users, the user @RojaZmg shared: “Two young people attacked an adult for fun This happened on the outskirts of the Alcalde market yesterday, Thursday. Let’s help locate them, they refer to being from the cabbage. The Pearl. Attention @FiscaliaJal, @PoliciaGDL, @SSeguridadJal, @Trafico_ZMG help spread their faces ”.

One of the young men beat the man until he vanished. (Photo: Screenshot)

The user Mercedes Gómez in her account @DFvision shared her position regarding what the young people did: “That man has children, don’t complain if they look for them later. that’s what uncontrolled social networks do. This is a crime that is punished according to law ”. While others Netizens were concerned about the state of health of the older adult.

Subsequently, staff of the Attorney General’s Office in Jalisco confirmed that the events occurred in the municipality of Guadalajara near the Mercado Alcalde and that two of the attackers were identified as Jesus N and Alfonso N.

The two alleged aggressors have already appeared before the ministerial unit and an investigation in accordance with the applicable laws was applied to them for being minors old, They are indicated under the commission of crimes for injuries and against the dignity of people. For their part, the other two young people already were duly identified, said the State Attorney General’s Office.

The governor of Jalisco indicated that the older adult received medical attention and that he is doing well. (Photo: screenshot).

The governor of the state, Enrique Alfaro Ramirez Through his Twitter account, he indicated that the victim has already received the relevant medical attention and that he is fine. Similarly, he mentioned that the parents of the minors also appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim received attention and is fine, the 4 young people were identified by the investigations and the parents of 3 presented them to the @FiscaliaJal but beyond paying a punishment, the question to ask ourselves is what is behind actions like this cruel? “

Alfaro stated that minors had no conscience and much less values when hitting an older person just for fun; He also said that they are the harsh reality and consequence of when social decomposition spreads like cancer from the youngest and their environment.

The governor explained that “the culture of peace and the roots of violence start from home. May the harsh images that have circulated on social networks serve us as a wake-up call in every family to turn to see the example, values ​​and attention that we are giving to our daughters and sons ”.

