Do you want to share a link, your phone number or any other information through a QR code? There are many applications, websites and programs that allow you to generate this type of shortcut to share or print them. However, Apple device users can save themselves from downloading unnecessary apps or accessing websites with limitations. The Shortcuts app allows create a QR code on iPhone quickly and without the need to be connected to the internet. We explain how.

To create a QR code on the iPhone, first of all, it is necessary to activate a code generator from the app Shortcut (or Shortcuts) from Apple. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it for free from the App Store. Once inside the platform, click on the ‘+’ button that appears at the top of the screen. This will open the shortcut creation mode.

Before starting with the steps, it is important to choose an icon and a name for the shortcut. Although the icon will only serve to distinguish it from the rest of the shortcuts created on your iPhone, the name can be used to ask Siri to launch the action. The best practice is to choose something like “QR code generator” or “Create a QR code”. Then, once the shortcut is created, you can ask the assistant to open the QR code generator or create a QR code, and Siri will do the action.

Follow these steps to create a QR code on your iPhone

Once you’ve chosen the name and icon, it’s time to activate the QR code generator. This, in particular, will allow us later create QR codes on iPhone quickly. Follow the following steps to the letter.

In the ‘Search apps and actions’ section that appears at the bottom, type “Request entry” and click on the option.

and click on the option. Again, in the “Search apps and actions” section, type “ Qr “, and click on the action” Generate QR code “

“, and click on the action” Generate QR code “ Writes “Share“in the search bar and click on the first option.

Check if the app shows the three actions that appear in the image. If the combination is correct, save the shortcut using the blue button that appears at the top of the app. The most recommended is create a shortcut to the home screen. However, you can also show the shortcut on the Apple Watch or simply save it in the gallery of the application.

Now for create a QR code on your iPhoneYou just have to click on the previously created shortcut and write the link, phone number or address in the text box. Finally, click on ‘Ok’ to share the QR through an app or simply to save it as an image in the gallery.