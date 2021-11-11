Morena attacked the PAN, for using an Amber Alert token looking for the head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, as a mockery (Photo: Twitter / @ LupitaChavez_C)

The National Regeneration Movement party (Brunette) lunged at him National Action Party (BREAD), to use an Amber Alert token looking for the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, by way of derision.

And it is that on November 3, the PAN deputy America Rangel Lorenzana published a file on Twitter to locate the capital’s president, of whom she said, “She is the Head of Government acting as a candidate”.

Likewise, the PAN clarified that Sheinbaum is being sought for being absent from CDMX to accompany the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to Campeche and later visit other entities.

Given this, National Regeneration regretted that PAN caricatures the Amber Alert, wanting to make a sensitive issue such as the disappearance of people one “political platform”.

On November 3, América Rangel Lorenzana published a file on Twitter to locate the president of the capital (Photo: Twitter / @AmerangelLoren)

Above all, the party added, with an initiative that seeks to combat a reality caused by the “Absurd” war initiated in the six-year term of the former PAN president, Felipe Calderon Hinojosa.

“You do not play with the pain of the families and profiting from human pain is a base, so we demand that the PAN offer a public apology to the families of this crime for such a regrettable attitude”

Finally, Morena recalled that the public exercise must always be congruent with what the Mexican politician and founder of Acción Nacional, Manuel Gomez Morin, called “ideas and human values.”

“Without moral quality there can be no political quality”

Morena regretted that the PAN caricatured the Amber Alert, wanting to make a sensitive issue a “political platform” (Photo: Twitter / @ FuenteMarce)

For her part, the local deputy of Morena, Xóchitl Bravo Espinosa, asked for a public apology from the PAN member to the groups dedicated to the search for disappeared persons, such as the Buscadoras de Tlalpan group, as she assured that the improper use of the Alert violates an instrument to search for missing children and adolescents.

“The deputy called the alteration of the file as a meme, did not even have the sensitivity to withdraw the contact numbers provided by the Prosecutor’s Office to receive information about missing persons; with a single call that has been received, derived from that action, valuable time and resources are being taken away from the local agency and a very important work that is also carried out by civil society is hindered, “he said.

At a press conference on the outskirts of the Donceles compound, the morenista urged the Attorney General of Justice (FGJ) of the CDMX to investigate the alteration of the search file for disappeared persons by Rangel Lorenzana and to sanction it accordingly.

He also indicated that he will present a point of agreement before him Congress of the Mexico City to punish with jail the wrong use from official documents, as there is an injury to people who suffer the disappearance of a family member.

América Rangel declared that he has not done “absolutely nothing illegal”, while at the same time he accused of authoritarianism in the jail accusations against him (Photo: Fb / América Rangel)

Faced with the possible complaint, America Rangel stated that he has not performed “absolutely nothing illegal”, At the same time that he accused of authoritarianism in the jail charges against him for posting a meme.

“We found out that members of Morena will ask me to three years in jail for the terrible crime of having shared in my networks a meme against the head of government. This represents a terrible attack against freedom of expression and against democracy itself”, He asserted.

He added that if necessary, it will be made available to the Prosecutor’s Office and “if it considers that sharing a meme is a crime, then I will attend to the consequences; it will be an honor to be a political prisoner of this government”.

