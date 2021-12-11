The Expanse comes to an end. The Amazon series, which for some time has become a cult series ends with its sixth and final season. And as planned, today December 10 the first chapter It is now available. The premiere comes hand in hand with bad (and other good) news.

Yes, the sixth (and final season) of The Expanse it will be the shortest of all with only six episodes in total, including the one that premiered today. In return, its creators promise that it is the most intense season of all, condensing part of the content in a few episodes, compared to 10 and 13 of the previous seasons.

And continuing with the events of the series, the sixth season will be intense enough that we see an all-out war in the Solar System. An epic closing point for a series with ups and downs but with an undertone that has catapulted it as one of the most acclaimed science fiction series.

In the season’s trailer, Holden and the crew of the Rocinante fight alongside the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to protect the Inner Planets from Marco Inaros and his campaign of death and destruction at the hands of the Free Armada. Meanwhile, on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power arises. Actually, everything is centered on the sixth novel Babylon’s Ashes and in the novel Strange Dogs.

The sixth season of The Expanse is already available on Amazon, and in total there will be six episodes that will put the final closure to this complex sci-fi epic. Of course, although it is not usual in streaming, today in its premiere only a single episode will be available, since the new ones will arrive weekly.

The new episodes will premiere every Friday weekly until the season finale, scheduled for on January 14, 2022.